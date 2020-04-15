Paras Chhabra to entry in the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi as per the reports. There is nothing confirmed yet, but there are many reports that confirm his interest in the next reality show.

Paras Chhabra to entry in the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi as per the reports. There is nothing confirmed yet, but there are many reports that confirm his interest in the next reality show. Paras Chhabra is another king to the reality shows, although he did not come as the winner in all the shows but got equal attention among all and he managed to impress the audience in all of his attempts.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have become the talk of the town after Bigg Boss 13 because of their cool chemistry inside the house. Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra could not make it to the trophy but he managed to win the audience and also bagged another show from colors, that is Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Although the show could not stay on the air as per the planned time because of the coronavirus ciris.

And it has been called off the makers. Khatron Ke Khiladi has been one of the most popular reality show among all and it stayed out of the controversy as it has only one motive, perform and win the show. Well, there is a report that Paras Chhabra could join Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Whereas, earlier reports came that the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi have decided to make a show with the previous winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi after lockdown.

Well, the discussion has not been done with the winners yet so it can’t be said anything on it. It will be interesting to watch paras Chhabra on the ground of Khatron Ke Khiladi as he has done some similar stunts during Splitsvilla. Well, Splitsvilla is a dating show Khatron Ke Khiladi have some major stunts so the comparison is not that easy.

