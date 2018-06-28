Bigg Boss 11 fame Hina Khan gets trolled yet again. The famous Bahu of Hindi television is currently enjoying her beach vacay in Goa with beau Ricky Jaiswal. Hina Khan took to her Instagram account to share her bikini photos which didn't go well with trollers who not only called her attention seeker but also suggested her to delete her bikini photos.

Bigg Boss 11 fame Hina Khan took to her official Instagram account to share hot photos of her in a bikini. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata actor is enjoying her beach vacay in Goa with boyfriend Ricky Jaiswal. Her fans were stunned after seeing her bikini photos but this didn’t go well with Hina’s haters. The favourite bahu of small screen was trolled miserably by the trollers. This is not for the first time that she has been trolled, the actress was recently targeted for practising yoga. The actor shared her photos on the Yoga Day when some of the trollers suggested her to offer namaz instead of doing Surya Namaskar.

#GoaDiaries let’s swimmmmm 🏊‍♂️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 26, 2018 at 5:49am PDT

Take a look at the comments troller made on Hina Khan’s bikini photos from Goa

“Bahut sahi.. Mohhalle ki aunty k pas kam nhi or budape m body dikha rhi puri duniya ko ghatiya aurat h y ese koi kam nhi foktiya h.. Jb dekho jb nage photo post krti h esk Baap bhai mar gye shayad… Sahi jo aurat apne cast ki nhi hui wo kisi or cast ki kya hogi… Or jo ese psnd krte h wo khud nage h.. India m bahut nagapan en aurto k karan bd gya..”

“Areee attention ki bhookhi hai! Attention seeker like her saand😂 Isne mujhe kab ka block kardiya nahi toh baajaati iski!”

One of the trollers wrote, “Mjhe y soch kar hasi aa rahi he apka y nanga jism to apke pa dekh hi rahe honge us baad jo coment h gande gande pad pad kar unke man ko kitty khushi mil ri hogi are apni nahi us baap ki to izzzat rakhlo jab wo baap apne char dosto me kahada hota hoga to kisi ek dost k fone me teri aesi foto ko dekhkar kya sochta hoga”

“Ab sanskari bahu ke acche sanskar bhar AA rahe h.” While a Muslim troller wrote, “Chiiii……astagfirullah….hina u r sooo cheap girl…i think u forgot that u r a muslimah..”

