Bigg season 13 already win hearts of the audience, now the makers are trying to keep the effect in the last season as well. Bigg Boss gave a secret task to Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra. Know what they did.

Bigg Boss season 13: The show has finally come to an end, now the contestants are trying hard to win the trophy but they are also living the last days in the house. In the season, there were non stop visits of the celebrities in the Big Boss house. Almost all the celebs went into the house but now the National Award winner young and handsome Vicky Kaushal is going to make a funny but horrible entry. As Vicky is coming to promote his film Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship, so BB gave a secret task to Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra.

Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla were asked to develop a fear of supernatural powers in the house. They have to create a scene so the contestants might feel the spirit in the house. Paras and Sidharth used tricks to make them scared that turns a funny scene for the audience.

On the other hand we have seen Vicky Kaushal sitting in the confession room and observing the fear in the contestants, he was enjoying it from the confession room. Vicky Kaushal will bring more fun in today’s episode. The contestants like Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz Gill were very interesting to see.

Sidharth Shukla who never accepts the defeat, done a great job and made his fellow contestants scared. This is the last week when contestants can show their power and efficiency. Also, BB might announce the mid-week eviction. There are reports that it might be Mahira Sharma who will leave the house today.

