Bigg Boss Kannada 6 grand finale: The Bigg Boss Kannada season 6 witnessed its grand finale on 27 January, 2019. Shashi Kumar, a farmer by occupation, who was among the top finalists took away the trophy. He entered the show as a common man in the show. While entering the show said he Shashi Kumar wanted to encourage the youngsters to develop interest towards agriculture. Shashi Kumar has varied interests in folk dance and theatre. He is also well-versed in different folk dance forms of Karnataka namely, Dollu Kunita, Veeragaase, and Kamsale.

Throughout the show, he courted a lot of controversies and anger management issues. It was during one episode, Shashi lost his calm and entered into a verbal spat with Andy. The fight became so gruesome that Shashi banged Andy hand to the wall.

Around 20 contestants participated in the show. Only 3 contestants, Shashi Kumar, Kavitha Gowda, and Naveen Sajju entered the grand finale.

He mentioned that he wants to use Bigg Boss as a platform to encourage youngsters to develop interest towards agriculture. The celebrity show Bigg Boss Kannada 6 began on 21st October 2018. Kiccha Sudeepa is continued to host the show. From commoners as contestants along with the other celebrity participants, the show featured 18 contestants, which included 10 commoners and 8 celebrities. Later, like every year, in the wildcard entry, two celebrity contestants entered the house again.

Among the celebrities, Sonu Patil, actress Jayashree, RJ Rakesh, Oggarane Dabbi fame Murali, RJ Rapid Rashmi, Kavitha Gowda, actor, and body-builder AV Ravi, singer Naveen Sajju, actress Sneha Acharya, actress Naina Puttaswamy and voice-over artist Dhanraj were chosen for the Bigg Boss Kannada 6.

