Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6: The reality show Bigg Boss Kannada's 6th season kicked off on Sunday with a grand event. The show will be hosted by South superstar Kiccha Sudeep. This time 18 contestants will be participating in the show. Sonu Patil, Andrew, Jayasri, MJ Rakesh, Murali, Akshata Pandavapura, Rakshita Rai, RJ Rapid Rashmi, Adam Pasha, Kavitha Gowda, AV Ravi, Shashi Kumar, Reema, Naveen Sajju, Sneha Acharya, Anand and Dhanraj will be participating this time in Bigg Boss Kannada season 6.

Bigg Boss Kannada 6: Here if the full list of contestants of show hosted by Kiccha Sudeep

The Bigg Boss Kannada season 6 was kicked off on Sunday with a grand event and heart-winning performances. The show will be hosted by south superstar Kiccha Sudeep. The Big Boss Kannada 6 will have 18 contestants including TV, film, social media stars along with common people.

Here’s the Bigg Boss Kannada 6 full contestants list:

Sonu Patil– She was the first contestant to enter Bigg Boss Kannada’s house. Sonu Patil belongs from a middle-class farmer family from Uttar Karnataka. Sonu Patil did journalism and TV production degree and now she is working in the film industry.

Andrew– The second contestant of the Bigg Boss Kannada season 6 is Andrew also known as Andy. Andrew has been a corporate trainer and motivational speaker.

Jayasri– The popular actor Jayasri was the third contestant to enter Bigg Boss’ house. According to the reports, Jayasri has worked in over 40 serials in Tamil and Telugu languages. Her popular TV shows are Janani, Samagama, Manvanthara, Rathasapthami, Guptagamini and Punyakoti and Sahana.

MJ Rakesh– 35-year old MJ Rakesh also know as Prof. Ulfat Sultan is a Radio Jockey from Rajasthan. MJ Rakesh is the voice behind Banglore’s most popular radio Radio One on cold-hearted Banglorens.

Murali– The food blogger and cook from Oggarane Dabbi fame has tasted 6000 types of food in his life and will be adding up some spice to the Bigg Boss Kannada season 6.

Akshata Pandavapura– The 6th contestant of Bigg Boss Kannada season 6 is Akshata Pandavapura, who has been working as a theatre artist from a very long time.

Rakshita Rai– A common man, budding cricketer and a huge fan of MS Dhoni is the seventh contestant to enter Big Boss Kannada season 6’s house.

RJ Rapid Rashmi– Another Radio Jockey who will be participating in the Bigg Boss Kannada season 6. She was the eighth contestant to enter the house and show will be hosted by the South superstar Kiccha Sudeep.

Adam Pasha-The ninth contestant of the house belongs to the LGBTQ community. He is the first Drag Queen from Bangaluru.

Kavitha Gowda– Kavitha Gowda is a popular television actor and the 10th contestant to enter the house Bigg Boss Kannada season 6’s house.

AV Ravi– The seven times Mr India winner and a bodybuilder will also be participating in the Bigg Boss Kannada season 6. Which means he will try to make everybody fit and healthy in Bigg boss’ house.

Shashi Kumar– Another common man, who will be participating in the Bigg Boss Kannada season 6, is a farmer from Chikkaballapura and folk dancer.

Reema– An IT firm employee hails from Puttur and will be participating as a common man in the show.

Naveen Sajju– He is the 14th contestant to enter Bigg Boss Kannada’s house and has sung for over 100 movies and albums.

Sneha Acharya– She is an actress whose debut film is Josh. She is also a choreographer who has worked with Bollywood stars like Govinda, Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra among many others.

Anand– A BMTC bus conductor hails from Yadgir will be participating in the Bigg Boss Kannada season 6 as the 16th contestant.

Dhanraj– A struggling actor and voice-over artist is the 18th contestant of Big Boss Kannada season 6’s house.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More