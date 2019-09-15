Bigg Boss Kannada 7 promo out: Pailwan actor Kichcha Sudeep is back again on the small screen. The seventh season of the reality shows Bigg Boss Kannada has been returned with Kichcha Sudeep. In the promo, Kichcha Sudeep can be seen consulting an ophthalmologist with the fear of conjunctivitis.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 promo out: The promo of the seventh season of the reality shows Bigg Boss Kannada is back again with the host Kichcha Sudeep. It is no less than a interesting and quirky promo. In the promo, Kichcha Sudeep can be seen consulting an ophthalmologist while having a fear of conjunctivitis. Sudeep, while his conversation talks about getting a headache every weekend. In the same video, he had hinted about the reality show that will begin in October.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 has already raised the viewers’ curiosity to know about the promo. With each passing day, the excitement to watch the show is mounting.

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep is not new to the Bigg Boss Kannada season. Ever since the first season has been started. He is continued to win the hearts of fans with his entertaining hosting. As usual, this season is also expected to be full of quirkiness and humour.

Season 7 preparation is underway with full swing. The makers of Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 has made several changes to make the show even more interesting than ever. Bigg Boss Kannada 7 will have no commoners in 2019. Show will consist of only celebrities. This time the makers will bring about an innovative concept.

On the work front, Kichcha Sudeep was last seen in 2019 film Pailwan. On day 3, Pailwaan is estimated and earned Rs 10 crores in Kannada alone. Pailwan has recorded a massive opening 4000 screens across India.

This movie will be released in five different languages. The audience is applauding film widely. The limelight is on Rajasthan-based leading actor Akanksha Singh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App