Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik Announces Pregnancy With Second Wife Kritika Amid Legal Chaos, Here’s How The First Wife Reacted

Bigg Boss OTT 3 popular pair Arman Malik and Kritika Malik have made a joyous announcement about expecting their second child, which set the social media on fire. The YouTuber couple, known for their unconventional family setup and polygamous marriage, announced this on Instagram, leaving many to wonder what first wife Payal Malik would say. Legal controversies aside, this is a hot topic on the Internet right now.

Buzz Triggered by the Pregnancy Reveal of Kritika

Kritika Malik, who made it to the finals of Bigg Boss OTT 3, struck an emotional note on Instagram with a positive pregnancy test kit held in one hand and Payal’s beaming face beside hers in the other hand. It announced the arrival of “Ghar mai khushiyaan aane vale hai,” hinting at the new baby of the Malik house.

With Armaan set to become a father for the fifth time, he is already a father to four children, namely Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan with Payal, and Zaid with Kritika. However, the news has garnered mixed reactions on the Internet, with several fans congratulating the couple while several others are questioning if it is another prank, recalling Kritika’s vlog of May 2025.

Payal Malik’s Supportive Reaction

Happiness reigned in the announcement photos posted by Armaan’s 1st wife Payal Malik, a reflection of their unique bond. Even though there was a time that Payal considered a divorce after Bigg Boss due to public condemnation, she has welcomed Kritika’s pregnancy.

“When people see our happy family, things will be fine.” This was in a vlog where Payal was seen as hopeful. Her support shows resilience on the part of the family despite criticism over their polygamous wedding, which gained momentum in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Legal Trouble along with Public Scrutiny

The pregnancy news yet came at a time of legal trouble for the Maliks, who also faced a summons from Patiala court on September 2, 2025, for allegedly going against the tenets of the Hindu Marriage Act.

A petition alleged Armaan had four wives intensifying the public debate over their lifestyle. Whatever be the case, the family refuses to be distracted and focuses on their expanding fan following, dishing out their daily vlogs because of which they still continue to receive criticism for promoting polygamous marriage.

