LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik Announces Pregnancy With Second Wife Kritika Amid Legal Chaos, Here’s How The First Wife Reacted

Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik Announces Pregnancy With Second Wife Kritika Amid Legal Chaos, Here’s How The First Wife Reacted

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant and Youtuber Armaan Malik and his second wife Kritika Malik surprised everyone with their pregnancy announcement on Instagram. But what was the first wife, Payal Malik's reaction? Have a look!

Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan & Kritika Malik Announce Pregnancy
Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan & Kritika Malik Announce Pregnancy

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 16, 2025 13:04:05 IST

Bigg Boss OTT 3 popular pair Arman Malik and Kritika Malik have made a joyous announcement about expecting their second child, which set the social media on fire. The YouTuber couple, known for their unconventional family setup and polygamous marriage, announced this on Instagram, leaving many to wonder what first wife Payal Malik would say. Legal controversies aside, this is a hot topic on the Internet right now.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Armaan Malik (@armaan__malik9)

Buzz Triggered by the Pregnancy Reveal of Kritika

Kritika Malik, who made it to the finals of Bigg Boss OTT 3, struck an emotional note on Instagram with a positive pregnancy test kit held in one hand and Payal’s beaming face beside hers in the other hand. It announced the arrival of “Ghar mai khushiyaan aane vale hai,” hinting at the new baby of the Malik house. 

With Armaan set to become a father for the fifth time, he is already a father to four children, namely Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan with Payal, and Zaid with Kritika. However, the news has garnered mixed reactions on the Internet, with several fans congratulating the couple while several others are questioning if it is another prank, recalling Kritika’s vlog of May 2025.

Payal Malik’s Supportive Reaction

Happiness reigned in the announcement photos posted by Armaan’s 1st wife Payal Malik, a reflection of their unique bond. Even though there was a time that Payal considered a divorce after Bigg Boss due to public condemnation, she has welcomed Kritika’s pregnancy.

“When people see our happy family, things will be fine.” This was in a vlog where Payal was seen as hopeful. Her support shows resilience on the part of the family despite criticism over their polygamous wedding, which gained momentum in Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Legal Trouble along with Public Scrutiny

The pregnancy news yet came at a time of legal trouble for the Maliks, who also faced a summons from Patiala court on September 2, 2025, for allegedly going against the tenets of the Hindu Marriage Act.

A petition alleged Armaan had four wives intensifying the public debate over their lifestyle. Whatever be the case, the family refuses to be distracted and focuses on their expanding fan following, dishing out their daily vlogs because of which they still continue to receive criticism for promoting polygamous marriage.

Also Read: Govinda’s Wife Ssunita Breaks Down In Her First-Ever Vlog: Whoever Tries To Break My Home…

RELATED News

Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, ‘I’ve Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too’
Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…
KBC 17 Independence Day Episode: Operation Sindoor Women Officers Steal Spotlight, How Much Prize Money Did They Bag?
‘Beta, Jab Tumhare Baap…’ Javed Akhtar’s Savage Clapback At Troll Over Pakistan Independence Day Goes Viral
Security Guard Fails To Recognize Shruti Haasan As She Visits Chennai Theatre To Watch Coolie, Actress’ Humble Reaction Wins The Internet

LATEST NEWS

‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik Announces Pregnancy With Second Wife Kritika Amid Legal Chaos, Here’s How The First Wife Reacted

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik Announces Pregnancy With Second Wife Kritika Amid Legal Chaos, Here’s How The First Wife Reacted

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik Announces Pregnancy With Second Wife Kritika Amid Legal Chaos, Here’s How The First Wife Reacted
Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik Announces Pregnancy With Second Wife Kritika Amid Legal Chaos, Here’s How The First Wife Reacted
Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik Announces Pregnancy With Second Wife Kritika Amid Legal Chaos, Here’s How The First Wife Reacted
Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik Announces Pregnancy With Second Wife Kritika Amid Legal Chaos, Here’s How The First Wife Reacted

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?