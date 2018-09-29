Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss season 11 runner-up Hina Khan once again killed the internet on Thursday, September 27, when she posted a picture, in which she was seen in a hot black bodycon dress. On the work front, media reports say that Hina Khan along Jennifer Winget will come with together and be seen in Bepannaah.

In the picture, the hottie was seen wearing a hot black bodycon dress with the perfect hairdo

Popular star Hina Khan, who has been hogging headlines for her villain role in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, gave another shocker to her fans and followers on Thursday, September 27, when she posted a beautiful picture on her official Instagram handle. In the picture, the hottie was seen wearing a hot black bodycon dress with the perfect hairdo.

She once again proved that when it comes to fashion, she can beat most of the divas. It is hard to ignore her as she carries herself with utmost grace and charm. Hina was also an participant in Salman Khan’s famous reality show Bigg Boss season 11. She also happened to be the runner-up in the show. After the success of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, her famous TV soap, it was Bigg Boss who provided her fame.

The actor is also a voracious fitness freak. On her Instagram page, we often see many intense workout videos and hot gym photos of her.

Though she was trolled for posting gym photos, the actor responded to the trolls in the most brave and beautiful way. She just did not stop posting those hot photos!

On the work front, media reports say that Hina Khan along Jennifer Winget will come together and be seen in Bepannaah, that is scheduled to be aired on Colors channel.

