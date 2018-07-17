Bigg Boss season 12: The makers of the reality show Bigg Boss have changed the format for season 12. This time Salman Khan's show will feature couples instead of individuals. Check out the likely list of participants of Bigg Boss season 12.

Check out the list of likely contestants for Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss season 12

Superstar Salman Khan is all set with another season of Bigg Boss. The much-awaited reality show, Bigg Boss season 12 will be aired soon and people are excited and eager to know the names of participants. To spice up the show, makers have changed the format for Bigg Boss season 12. As per reports, this time Bigg Boss will invite couples instead of individual contestants.

According to reports, 6 celebrity couples and 7 common man jodis will participate this year. The couple could husband-wife, boyfriend-girlfriend, siblings, mom-son or any other relation.

There is a huge curiosity among the audience to know the names of the participants. Bigg Boss season 12 likely showcase comedian Siddharth Sagar and his girlfriend Subuhi Joshi, TV actor and Bidaai fame Vibha Chibber and her son Puru, actor Shafaq and Falaq Naaz, Diya Aur Baati Hum’s star Sandhya aka Deepika Singh.

There are also rumours that Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are in talks with the makers of the show and may agree to participate in the show.

Makers of Bigg Boss season 12 will be more interesting as actor Mahika Sharma and pornstar Danny D as couple contest. While Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar may participate in the Bigg Boss season 12.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More