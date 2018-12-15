Bigg boss 12 weekend ka vaar: The Karan Arjan of Bollywood are all ready to set the stage of Bigg boss 12 on fire with their good old chartbusters for weekend ka vaar episode. Recently, Shah Rukh with Salman was spotted having a gala time at the sets during the promotion of his up upcoming movie Zero which also stars Bharat actress Katrina Kaif and Sui Dhaaga star Anushka Sharma.

Bigg Boss season 12 weekend ka vaar: The much loved Karan Arjun of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Sahah Rukh Khan are all set to renunite for the upcoming Bigg Boss 12 episode. The popular faces of film industry, hve been friends for over decades and we don’t need prove for that. Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted having gala time with best friend Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 12. The Badshah of B-Town was on the sets of one of the most controversial shows of Colors, for the promotion of his upcoming movie Zero.

While Sah Rukh chose to wear a black pant shirt with a beige coat, Salman as always looks dapper in black outfit hile they shoot for Bigg Boss 12 weekend ka vaar episode that airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm on Colors. According to the photos that went viral on social media, seems like the two hearthrobes of film fraternity were simply having a blast shooting with each other on the sets. They were seen posing for pictures, laughing and of course dancing on their duo chartbusters.

Talking about the film, Zero is the much anticipated movie helmed by Anand L Rai. Bankrolled by Gauri Khan, the romantic drama is made under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions. With film actors like Shah RukhKhan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol , R Madhavan, Javed Jaffey starring in the movie, Zero is expected to do wonders at the box office just like Padmaavat, Raazi and 2.0.

