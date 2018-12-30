Bigg Boss season 12 winner: The results of Bigg Boss 12 is finally going to be announced on Sunday, December 30. As per media reports, cricketer Sreesanth is going to be the winner of the show. And in case, he wins, he is going to be given prize money of Rs 50 Lakh and a trophy.

Now it remains to be seen who is going to win the season 12 of Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss season 12 winner: The much-awaited result of Bigg Boss season 12 is finally here. The results of Bigg Boss 12 is finally going to be announced on Sunday, December 30. The most controversial show, hosted by superstar Salman Khan always is full of surprises. This year, too, though it is the 12th season, the show is still gaining a lot of attention on social media. The top finalists of the 12th season are Sreesanth, Deepak Thakur, Romil Chaudhary and Dipika Kakar.

Now it remains to be seen who is going to win the spiciest show. As per media reports, cricketer Sreesanth is going to be the winner of the show. And in case, he wins, he is going to be given prize money of Rs 50 Lakh and of course a trophy. Though, his behaviour in the show has been really aggressive. There was also an episode where he fought with one of the contestants and locked himself up inside a washroom.

Romil Chaudhary or also famously known as Romi is a lawyer who entered the house of Bigg Boss 12 but as a common contestant. His stint in the show was pretty okay and now it remains to be seen if he will win the show or not.

Dipika Kakar, the diva is known for her popular serial Sasural Simar Ka. She was also a contestant in famous dance reality show tilted Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 8. The diva is popular among the young audience. Now it remains to be seen who is going to win the season 12 of Bigg Boss.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More