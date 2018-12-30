Bigg Boss season 12 winner: The result of Bigg Boss season 12 is going to be ecalred on Sunday, December 30, which airs on colors channel. Media reports have speculated the victory of cricketer Sreesanth. His stint in the TV reality show was not really a good one as he turned out to be an aggressive man on national television.

Bigg Boss season 12 winner: While the result of Bigg Boss season 12 is imminent, media reports have speculated that cricketer Sreesanth will win the most controversial show which is hosted by the superstar of Bollywood Salman Khan. While his stint in the TV reality show was not really a good one as he turned out to be an aggressive man on national television. But at the same time, the cricketer played masterstrokes and other contestants acted like his puppet on the show. His stint also depicted that he manipulated many of them.

Also, his real-life incidents have shown that he was part of many major controversies-sport mixing, he was exiled from team India. While during his exile he worked immensely hard on his body and transmuted in the most productive way. The 35-year-old cricketer also made a special appearance in South Indian Cinema.

Coming back to his stint in the show, the cricketer had also an emotional-sensitive image who also wiped when he did some not really bad things in the show.

He also apologised to Rohit Suchanti for throwing homophobic comments. He even was apologetic to Deepak Thakur for calling him a beggar.

While it remains to be seen who is going to be the winner of the most controversial show, which has huge popularity on television.

