Bigg Boss season 13: Bigg Boss season 13 will going to be on lights already, this time maker created a change, there will be no entry for commoners, here is the reason.

Bigg Boss season 13: Bigg Bogg 13 promotional videos make the fans excited as the biggest television reality show is about to hit the screens soon. This season will come with a big change as there are no commoners in the show Bigg Boss season 13. There were rumours that this format has been changed as the format doesn’t work any more but the reality is now out. The reports put a different angle in front.

The reports say that celebrities are not comfortable in sharing the house with common people. The makers face challenges to get the best television stars on the screen as they don’t want to share the space with common people. The actors don’t want to check their patience with commoners. They say whatever they want that trouble the dignity of a star. The makers also said that the commoners come with the fake identities which leave the makers in trouble.

Later when they trapped and their actual identity get revealed the media blamed the makers of the show. The makers don’t want to face all this any more so they have decided to cast the celebrities only so that there will be a convenience for the celebrities and for the makers as well. When the controversies created by the commoners the makers are blamed, it has been said that the show is scripted and everything is pre-planned.

Makers also said that the celebrities are not ready to join commoners after the big amount offers to them so that we are not able to bring out big faces. The fans are demanding so many people those they want to see on screen, this time they will try to those celebs, earlier celebs like Prachi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Bharti Singh refused to take part in the show but this time there are possibilities that fans can see them on board.

Bigg Boss is a high budget television show and makers does a lot for it, they want big faces form TV and Bollywood, last year makers wanted to cast Danny D who is a famous porn star along with Mahika Sharma who always stays in controversies, but they denied as they didn’t want to share the house with commoners. But this time fans will get to see their favourite stars in B-Town house.

