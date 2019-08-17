The new season of Bigg Boss is back and it will be the thirteenth season of the most-watched Indian reality show. There are multiple changes that makers decided to do this time, but the only thing which will hurt the fans most is the missing Jallad from the show.

The most popular Indian reality show Bigg Boss is returning back on the screens with its thirteenth season and this time makers have decided to make various changes in the show to give a new flavor of entertainment to the audience. Ever since the contestants got finalized who will be entering the most-talked Biss Boss house, the show is making rounds among the fans. Everyone is eagerly waiting for season 13 of the show.

One thing you’ll miss the most in this season is not Salman Khan, but the most-loved Jallad of Bigg Boss. Yes! We are talking about Chintan Gangar who was famous as Jallad in the most-watched reality show Bigg Boss, he has left the show now and would not appear this season. Not only Bigg Boss, but he has left the entertainment industry forever.

Through his recent Instagram story, Chintan Gangar aka Jallad of Bigg Boss announced that he has left the industry forever and so he requests to all that they don’t message him related to any event and acting work as he’s totally out of it now and not even in the Bigg Boss.

He said that he’s not available for any work-related task and he thanked Salman Khan for all his love and respect he gave him which he can never forget ever in his life. The 6 years of his entertainment journey had been great and with this, he signed off.

This season of Bigg Boss will not include any commoner as only the celebrities will be making their entries into the Bigg Boss house. This is the 13th season of the show and 7th season hosted by Salman Khan. Recently, Salman Khan shot the first promo of the upcoming season which also features TV actors Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi. This 13th season of Bigg Boss will start from next month.

