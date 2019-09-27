Bigg Boss season 13: The picture of Rashmi Desai and Siddharth Shukla got leaked from the house of Bigg Boss. The contests of the BB house are not officially announced but this picture assured the entry of these two.

Bigg Boss season 13: The most awaited television reality show was started a few days back, Salman did a special opening of the show in Mumbai. The show is a reality game show which has some interesting changes this time. The show promised a better change in BB house, game planning, and residents of Bigg Boss house. The reports also said that there is a change in the finale of the show.

The look of the BB house has already been revealed and the pictures went viral in no time. But now the latest pictures from Bigg Boss house are comming out. The picture of Sidharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai was leaked. The picture seemed to a couch session that usually happens with Salman Khan. Both were seen with a smile on the face so it can be estimated that Rashmi and Sidharth will play a friendly game against each other.

The actress is beautifully dressed in a saree and look gorgeous as she always looks. The actor from Badrinath ki Dulhaniya, Sidharth Shukla sitting next to her in a white outfit. The actor looks handsome and grabs the attention in the picture with his cute and sober smile.

It had been also reported that Rashmi Desai is the highest-paid contestant of the Bigg Boss house, there is no doubt that Utran actress Rashmi Desai has a great fan following and she could be the strongest candidate among all. Although, none of the contestants has revealed yet by the officials but the sources confirmed few names.

Taking about Sidharth Shukla he had been seen in sober and polite roles, he marked his presence with a television show Balika Vadhu as Shiv Raj Shekhar, his performance was appreciated by the audience and after that, he had been roped in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. The Bigg Boss fans might get to see the angry look of sweet Sidharth Shukla.

