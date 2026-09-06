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Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Contestants List: Aryan, Puvi Arasu, Navin Kumar Rumoured To Join Vijay Sethupathi’s Show

Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Contestants List: Aryan, Puvi Arasu, Navin Kumar Rumoured To Join Vijay Sethupathi’s Show

Bigg Boss Tamil 10 is set to premiere on September 6 with Vijay Sethupathi returning as host. Ahead of the grand launch, several names, including Aryan, Puvi Arasu and Navin Kumar, are being linked to the reality show.

Bigg Boss Tamil 10 (Photo:X)
Bigg Boss Tamil 10 (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 11:51 IST

The excitement around Bigg Boss Tamil 10 has reached its peak as the much-awaited season is set to premiere on September 6, 2026. Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, the new season has already created curiosity with its revamped format and a long list of names reportedly being considered for the show. However, it is important to note that several of these names remain unconfirmed until the official premiere.

Who are the names rumoured for Bigg Boss Tamil 10?

Among the names currently doing the rounds are Aryan, Puvi Arasu and Navin Kumar. Their names have surfaced repeatedly in social media discussions and entertainment reports ahead of the premiere. The Indian Express has also listed them among the personalities rumoured to enter the Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show.

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Aryan has been one of the names generating curiosity, with reports previously linking him to the season alongside television personality Hema Rajkumar. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding his participation.

Puvi Arasu, meanwhile, has also emerged as a potential contestant. Reports have linked the actor with the upcoming season, although his participation too remained speculation ahead of the official reveal.

Navin Kumar is another television actor whose name has been strongly associated with Bigg Boss Tamil 10. He is known for his television work, including Chinna Marumagal, and reports had previously suggested that he could enter the Bigg Boss house.

Who else could enter the Bigg Boss Tamil 10 house?

The speculation does not end here. Other names mentioned in reports include Vinothbabu M, choreographer Sridhar M, Bhargav Ram, film reviewer Prashanth Rangaswamy and Rajkumar R of Lungiboys.

The season is also introducing an interesting Common Man twist, with three non-celebrity contestants set to join the celebrity participants. The selection process has been conducted through multiple rounds and tasks ahead of the launch.

When and where can you watch Bigg Boss Tamil 10?

Bigg Boss Tamil 10 premieres on September 6 at 6 PM on Vijay TV, with episodes also available on JioHotstar. The season is expected to feature 20 celebrity contestants and three commoners, with the participants living together for 105 days and competing for a ₹50 lakh cash prize.

For now, Aryan, Puvi Arasu and Navin Kumar should be treated as rumoured names, not confirmed contestants. The final lineup is expected to become clear with the grand premiere.

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Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Contestants List: Aryan, Puvi Arasu, Navin Kumar Rumoured To Join Vijay Sethupathi’s Show
Tags: Bigg Boss Tamil 10Vijay Sethupathi

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Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Contestants List: Aryan, Puvi Arasu, Navin Kumar Rumoured To Join Vijay Sethupathi’s Show

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Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Contestants List: Aryan, Puvi Arasu, Navin Kumar Rumoured To Join Vijay Sethupathi’s Show
Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Contestants List: Aryan, Puvi Arasu, Navin Kumar Rumoured To Join Vijay Sethupathi’s Show
Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Contestants List: Aryan, Puvi Arasu, Navin Kumar Rumoured To Join Vijay Sethupathi’s Show
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