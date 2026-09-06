Bigg Boss Tamil 10: Prashanth Rangaswamy Reportedly Evicted Before Entering House — What Happened?

Bigg Boss Tamil 10 has not yet even properly commenced, but the new season is already in news. The YouTube star and movie critic, Prashanth Rangaswamy, has allegedly been shown the exit door even before stepping inside the Bigg Boss house, making fans curious just a few hours before its grand opening.

The YouTuber had made hints regarding his presence in the show via social media recently, but another post that read he is back to work further corroborated rumours of him getting evicted even before stepping foot into the show. Now, what really happened, and why is the alleged eviction of Prashanth Rangaswamy being talked about so much?

Was Prashanth Rangaswamy Evicted Before Entering Bigg Boss Tamil 10?

Reports have it that Prashanth Rangaswamy was one of those contestants who were evicted during the pre-entry phase of Bigg Boss Tamil 10. The YouTuber apparently failed to get inside the Bigg Boss house following his eviction from the show’s stage.

It remains to be officially confirmed, but Prashanth’s own social media activities have suggested he has accepted the situation. He had previously posted on September 4 suggesting his entry into the Bigg Boss Tamil 10, “Good things will happen! Om!”

Immediately following news of his eviction, he posted another message that went, “Thank you for all the love and the hate. Now back to work! No regrets or disappointments! It is what it is!”

Why Did Prashanth Rangaswamy’s Exit Surprise Fans?

This was due to the fact that Prashanth was considered an interesting contestant for this show due to his very vocal nature. The film critic is known for his blunt opinions and has been part of many heated debates on Tamil cinema.

That was why many people believed that he could bring a lot of opinions and arguments into the Bigg Boss house. This explains why people were surprised when he left even before entering the Bigg Boss house.

What Did Sanam Shetty Say About Prashanth Rangaswamy?

The former contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Sanam Shetty, responded to the news regarding the exit of Prashanth from the show. Sanam Shetty conveyed her disappointment and mentioned that she felt he could have made a good participant.

She also wished that the organizers may consider bringing him into the show again as a wildcard entry. However, for the time being, there is no official information confirming the re-entry of Prashanth.

What Was Prashanth Rangaswamy’s Toxic Controversy?

Before the news about the Bigg Boss Tamil 10 elimination made the rounds, Prashanth was already in the limelight for making remarks on the Yash-starrer movie “Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups”. According to the YouTuber, he had already gotten a legal notice from the people who made the film regarding his review of it.

He made an entry on social media where he confirmed getting the legal notice from Yash and KVN Productions, even though he condemned their action. However, at present, there has been no evidence to connect this legal notice from Toxic to Prashanth’s elimination from Bigg Boss Tamil 10.

What Is New About Bigg Boss Tamil 10?

A new format for selecting contestants has been introduced in this season through a special known as Bigg Boss – The Common Man, and which has been adopted to select contestants prior to the start of the season. The show was presented by Maya S Krishnan, while former contestants Oviya, Aari Arujunan and Raju Jeyamohan have participated as judges.

When And Where To Watch Bigg Boss Tamil 10?

Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, Bigg Boss Tamil 10 premieres on September 6, 2026. The show will air on Star Vijay and stream on JioHotstar. The grand premiere begins at 6 pm. The season is built around the theme Carnivizha, bringing a carnival-inspired flavour to the reality show.

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