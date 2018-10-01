The much-awaited Bigg Boss Tamil season 2 saw its end on September 30, Sunday after announcing Riythvika as the winner and Aishwarya Dutta as the first runner-up. Riythvika took away a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a trophy. Riythvika is a Tamil film actor who started her career with 2013 film Paradesi and was also a part of Pa Ranjith’s 2014 film, Madras.

Finally, the Bigg Boss Tamil season 2 hosted by Kamal Haasan saw its end on September 30, Sunday, after announcing Riythvika as the winner of the show. Riythvika received one crore and sixty lakhs votes from the audience. At the end of the show, an elated Riythvika shared her happiness in a speech. She said her victory belonged to everyone. She wanted to be an inspiration for all the girls.

Apart from Riythvika and Aishwarya, on Bigg Boss Tamil 2, there were Yashika Aannand, Ponnambalam, Mahat, Daniel Annie Pope, Vaishnavi, Janani, Ananth Vaidyanathan, Ramya NSK, Mumtaz, Bhalajie, Mamathi Chari, Nithya, Shariq Hassan participated in the season 2. Apart from these contestants, the wild-card entry of the season 2 was Vijayalakshmi Feroz.

Talking about the experience on the show, the host, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said he used this opportunity to interact with people directly which would help in leading the state of Tamil Nadu in the right direction in the future circumstances.

The season 2 grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 2 was a grand affair. The show witnessed a dance performance by the contestants. Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda also a paid a visit to the house to promote his upcoming political thriller NOTA.

Oviya who gained popularity from the season one Bigg Boss also came to the show and discussed her happiness on returning to the show again.

He brought Bigg Boss trophy for the finalists and introduced himself with the contestants. Vijay interacted with the contestants to discuss their experience in a house where they spent months of seclusion.

