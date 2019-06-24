Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 Contestants List, Bigg Boss 2019 Tamil Contestants Name and Photos: Kamal Hassan, host of the Bigg Boss Tamil introduced 15 contestants of the third season. The list consists of 15 contestants who are renowned Tamil celebrities. In the last episode, at the inaugural episode of the Bigg Boss Tamil, the celebrities made sure to entertain them with the performances.

Bigg Boss Tamil season 3: Kamal Hassan who has stepped into the small screen world has again returned with the much awaited third season of the Bigg Boss Tamil. Like last year, the list of the contestants is also no less than spiced one. The host welcomes 15 contestants who are popular Tamil celebrities. The inaugural episode of the Bigg Boss Tamil was held on June 23, 2019. It was a glittery night with the performances of the stars.

Kamal Hassan, before announcing the names of the 15 contestants, the superstars played a video which refreshed the memories of the first and second season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

The interesting and catchy part of this year Bigg Boss Tamil is National Award winning filmmaker Cheran has also entered the house. Not just that the veteran actor Vijaykumar’s daughter Vanita has also been invited for the show.

Here’s the list of contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 of 2019:

1. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Abhirami Venkatachalam: Actress, best known for her role in the Web Series Ctrl Alt Delete, who made debut in Kalavu (2019) with Kalaiyarasan and Karunakaran.

2. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Cheran: The four-time National Award-winning director who is best known for the movies Vetri Kodi Kattu (2000), Autograph (2004) and Thavmai Thavamirundhu (2005).

3. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Saravanan: Kollywood actor was a popular and renowned Tamil actor from 1991 to 1998. He has also directed the movie Thaayumaanavan and is best known for his 2007 film Paruthiveeran.

4. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Fathima Babu: A former Kollywood and Mollywood actress, Fathima Babu was a news anchor for DD Podhigai, the Tamil version of Doordarshan news.

5. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Losliya Mariyanesan: Losliya Mariyanesan is a model and TV anchor from Sri Lanka.

6. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Reshma Pasupuleti: Reshma Pasupuleti is an Indian Television serial actress who primarily appeared in the Tamil language based serials. She was also an anchor and been acted in several films.

7. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Mugen Rao: Singer and model-turned-actor Mugen Rao from Malaysia has a massive fan following on social media for his music videos.

8. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Sandy: He is one of the popular choreographers in the Tamil industry. He is known as the dance master who made his debut through Manada Mayilada (Dance Reality Show).

9. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Sakshi Agarwal: She is mainly known for her work in Tamil and Malayalam film industry. She had a begun her career in model and worked in two Kannada films.

10. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Jangiri Madhumitha: She had been featured in Tollywood and Kollywood films like Puttintiki Ra Chelli, Kudaikul Mazhai, Aanivaer and Arai En 305-il Kadavul.

11. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Kavin: A television presenter who had appeared in the third part of the serial Kana Kaanum Kaalangal as Shiva.

12. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar: Acted in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films, and sucessfully made her acting debut in Chandralekha opposite Vijay.

13. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Sherin Shringar: Her stage name is Sherin, and the cator is a model-turned-actress, who had appeared in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films.

14. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Mohan Vaithya: Carnatic singer and violinist Mohan Vaithya again a television presenter and actor. He is one of the brother of veena maestro Rajhesh Vaidhya.

15. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Contestant Tharshan Thiyagarajah: Based out of Jaffna, Srilanka, Tharshan first appeared in a movie titled Verenna Vendum in 2018.

