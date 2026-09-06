Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Premiere: Nagarjuna Returns With ‘Dasavatharam’ Theme — Contestants, Agnipariksha, Where To Watch And More

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Premiere: Here comes back Bigg Boss Telugu with its landmark tenth season. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 was aired on Sunday, 6th September, with Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host, showing viewers a new house design, new contestants, and a new concept of ‘Dasavatharam.’

This year’s grand premiere kicked off at 7 PM, as Nagarjuna took viewers around the house and then introduced the contestants who will participate in competitions inside the house for the next few weeks. This season also involves common people in the contest, as they participate in the pre-show Agnipariksha.

What Is Bigg Boss Telugu 10’s ‘Dasavatharam’ Theme?

The 10th season of Bigg Boss Telugu has been built around the Dasavatharam theme. Although the creators have not yet revealed all the tricks associated with this theme, the trailers have hinted at an upcoming season which promises to be larger and even more unpredictable than ever before. With new challenges and tasks to follow for the contestants, the show is being hosted by Nagarjuna for the second time.

Who Are The Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Contestants?

The premiere is revealing the final lineup, which includes actors, television personalities, comedians and contestants selected through Agnipariksha. Among the names confirmed or reported to be entering the house are Krishnudu, Chaitra Rai, Mukesh Gowda, Debjani Modak, Adit Eswaran, Potti Naresh, Auto Ram Prasad, Temper Vamsi and Varshini Sounderajan.

Commoners Aman and Shalini have also made it into the Season 10 lineup through the Agnipariksha route. The final lineup is being unveiled during the grand premiere itself, so more names may be formally introduced as the episode progresses.

What Is Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Agnipariksha?

Before the launch of the actual show, the producers rolled out Bigg Boss 10 Agnipariksha, an online pre-show which offered commoners a chance to become part of the Bigg Boss house. This round saw participation from 15 individuals with Sreemukhi as the host.

Past Bigg Boss Telugu show contestants like Navdeep, Bindu Madhavi and Abijeet were invited as mentors and judges for this show where the participants were evaluated on the basis of various tasks. Finally, this round paved way for commoners to enter the main house along with celebrities.

Nagarjuna Gives Viewers A Tour Of The New House

The Grand Launch also gave a sneak preview of the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house which was just recently built. Nagarjuna took viewers around various parts of the house while explaining the theme and setting the stage for a few surprises that will come along during the season. Given the fact that season ten is a landmark season, the production team seems to have placed a big bet on the celebrity vs. common man equation.

When And Where To Watch Bigg Boss Telugu 10?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 premiered on September 6, 2026, at 7 PM IST. The show airs on Star Maa, while viewers can also stream episodes on JioHotstar.

With Nagarjuna back as host, a new theme and the Agnipariksha contestants entering the main game, Season 10 has already begun with several changes to the familiar Bigg Boss formula.

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