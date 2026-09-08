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Home > Entertainment News > Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Twist: All 16 Contestants In Danger Zone, But Why Are None Of Them Housemates Yet?

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Twist: All 16 Contestants In Danger Zone, But Why Are None Of Them Housemates Yet?

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has started with a major Week 1 twist as all 16 contestants enter the danger zone. Here’s why none of them are official housemates yet.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 (Image:X)
Bigg Boss Telugu 10 (Image:X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 15:35 IST

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 The season 10 of Bigg Boss Telugu has started with a massive twist, where all 16 participants have been put straightaway in the danger zone. Instead of entering the show normally, wherein the participants become housemates first and then come nominations, this time, Bigg Boss has decided to change everything about its rules. The biggest twist is that there are no housemates at all among the 16 participants.

Why Are All 16 Contestants In Danger?

As per the new structure, each of the contestants that joined the house in the debut has to earn their place by doing tasks in the week. Until this happens, all 16 contestants stay under threat. This translates to the fact that the week does not have any nominations process. As a result, all 16 contestants have been put under threat.

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How Will Contestants Become Housemates?

According to reports, contestants will be provided with various activities and chances that will ensure their official inclusion as housemates. Contestants who do well during the process will be rewarded for safety or immunity while other contestants will continue to be at risk of elimination.

The new twist is that there are celebrities on the show as well as contestants who have gained admission to the house via the Agni Pariksha process.

Will There Be An Elimination In Week 1?

Yes, despite the fact that all 16 participants are at risk of being evicted for now, one contestant will be evicted this week due to the voting by the audience. This indicates that viewers will play an active role right from the first week, and participants will need to prove their right to stay in the house.

Due to the fact that there is nobody who is sure about staying as the housemate, Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has started from quite a competitive beginning.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20 Clash: ‘Main Dhongi Hoon, Aur Tu Toh…’ Aamrapali Dubey Lashes Out At 22-Year-Old Arishfa Khan

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Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Twist: All 16 Contestants In Danger Zone, But Why Are None Of Them Housemates Yet?
Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Twist: All 16 Contestants In Danger Zone, But Why Are None Of Them Housemates Yet?
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