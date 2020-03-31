Bigg Boss Sidharth Shukla who has become the talk of the town in no time after coming out of the has recently released the rehearsal video from Bigg Boss season 13's entry on his YouTube Channel. Watch here.

Bigg Boss winner Sidharth Shukla who has won many hearts during the show has released a rehearsal video on his YouTube. The video has the amazing content because it’s Sidharth Shukla’s entry dance. Sidharth Shukla was not a professional dancer but after trying his hands in Jhalak Dikhlaja he has moved a lot that is the reason why Sidharth’s entry was historic.

Sidharth Shukla has fantastic performance and his entry into Bigg Boss season 13 is just unforgettable in the show. In Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aimed the maximum light. They steeped into the Bigg Bos house with not a huge identity but the show made them a totally different personality.

Everything was going so smooth, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were also set for the promotion of their latest song Bhula Dena but then the country got lockdown because of coronavirus pandemic. But still, Sidharth Shukla managed to get the TRP. Sidharth Shukla’s entry was telecasted again, even the entire show is telecasting on colors tv because of the quarantine.

Check out my new video on my YouTube channel. A glimpse of rehearsals from my #BB13 entry performance: Click here: 👇🏻https://t.co/0iiw7gHRJ3 pic.twitter.com/GRh96VyEov — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 31, 2020

All those who have missed the episodes of Bigg Boss season 13 or they did not have time to watch it at that time. They all can enjoy the quarantine time while watching the most happening and controversial show Bigg Boss. Also, the existing fans of Sidharth Shukla can also watch his dashing performance again on the television. Sidharth Shukla fans must watch his BTS video on YouTube.

