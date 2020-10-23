Shehzad Deol recently said that there are groups that are against Rubina and Jasmin inside the Bigg Boss house, hence, if contestants are made to decide once again that who should be eliminated, it will surely be them.

In the last elimination process of Bigg Boss 14, contestant Shehzad Deol was evicted from the show. Recently, Shehzad was seen saying that if Bigg Boss continues to let contestants vote, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin will be evicted next. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Shehzad expressed disappointment and said that that he thought it would be a “fair game”.

Shehzad Deol was the 2nd contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss 14. Before Shehzad, his close friend Sara Gurpal was eliminated from the show. Shehzad also said that it is the public that is supposed to vote, as per show’s format. Shehzad’s friends in the house in his last days were Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla.

Talking about Rubina, Shehzad said that Rubina is a very strong and vocal woman, she is strong-headed. He said that if she wants to make her point, she will be sure to make it, doesn’t matter if it is right or wrong, that is very subjective. He added that according to Rubina, whatever she is saying at that point is right and that is good quality.

Shehzad said that there are groups that are against Rubina and Jasmin inside the Bigg Boss house, hence, if contestants are made to decide once again that who should be eliminated, it will surely be them. After Shehzad’s exit, seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan also left.

