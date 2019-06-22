Bigil: The first-look poster of superstar Vijay-starrer Bigil has finally been released. In the movie, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in a double role. He will play the son and his father. The movie will be full of action and thriller.

Vijay’s next starrer Thalapathy 63 is now officially titled as Bigil. It is a Tamil word, which means whistle in English. The shoot of the movie started back in January. Besides Vijay, the cast also includes Nayanthara as Angel, the lead character, Jackie Shroff as the villain, Nayantara, Vivek, Kathir of Pariyerum Perumal fame, Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Anandraj, Indhuja Ravichandran, Varsha Bollamma and Robo Shankar.

It is the third time Vijay will be working with Atlee after their massive hits Theri and Mersal. The director shared the first look of Bigil on twitter saying it is his birthday gift to Vijay Anna.

In the poster the father is sitting on a chair, wearing a brown shirt and a cream lungi. While his son is standing right behind him dressed in his football player attire and is spinning the football. In the background is a fish market. Have a look at the poster.

He has been setting trends with his movies like Theri, Mersal and Sarkar. His next movie, Bijli is slated to hit the theatres on Diwali. AR Rahman will give music to Atlee directorial.

