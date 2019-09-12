Bigil grand audio launch: One of the much-awaited films of Vijya and director Atlee had been in news for all the right reasons. Makers of the film will host a grand audio launch event on September 19, 2019 at private college in Chennai. Team has chosen Sai Ram Engineering College in West Tambaram for the venue.

Bigil grand audio launch: Bigil starring Thalapathy Vijay is one of the much-awaited films of the films of Tollywood directed by Atlee, the makers of the film are all set to host a grand audio launch event on September 19, 2019 at private college in Chennai. It is said that the team has chosen Sai Ram Engineering College in West Tambaram for the venue. Vijay and AR Rahman will grace this grand event.

Archana Kalpathi, in the tweet mentioned that they had a planned a truly special event with AR Rahman ‘amazing musical and beautiful performances by a team of world-class artists and technicians. AR Rahman is composing the music for this magnum opus. It will see Nayanthara in the female lead role.

Every year I wait for this particular update just to block my date and wait for my invite to attend the audio launch and listen to our #Thalapathy’s speech 😊 Can’t believe I am announcing it this year. Dreams do come true ♥️ 19/9/19 will be special #BIGILAudioFromSept19 — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) September 11, 2019

Bigil is slated to release on Diwali. One of the grand audio launch event is Vijay’s speech. Bigil will be releasing in Telugu version. It will also release with the Tamil version.

This is the third collaboration of Atlee and Vijay after Theri and Mersal. Bigil also features Vivek, Kathir, Jackie Shroff in the supporting roles. Along with them Daniel Balaji, Anandaraj, Rajkumar, Devadarshini, Yogi Babu, Soundararaja will be playing key roles.

Vijay starrer has high expectations among the audience ever since the movie has come into headlines. South star is said to be essaying a double role in the film. Song titled Singappenney is gaining everyones’ attention.

Interestingly, the audio launch of Vijay’s previous film Sarkar was held in the same venue. Bigil is a sports drama based film which is based on women’s football. Go by the rumours, actor plays the coach of the Tamil Nadu Women’s football team. Vijay’s fans are excited about the audio’s launch. The event is expected to be a grand event.

