Bigil second poster: One of the highest paid actors of Tamil industry, Thalapathy Vijay turns a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of his next film Bigil have released the second poster of the film. In the second poster, Vijay treats his fans as Michael, take a look at the poster:

South superstar Vijay turns a year older today. It seems that in order to astonish his fans, the makers of his next film decided to launch the posters of the film on the occasion of Vijay’s birthday. Bigil is among the highly-anticipated films which is helmed by Atlee and has been making headlines since its inception. In order to quench the thirst of his eagerly waiting fans, the makers released the first poster along with the title of the film a day before the superstar’s birthday.

Some hours back, the makers released the second poster of the film Bigil on the occasion of Vijay’s birthday. For those who are not aware, Vijay will be seen portraying two characters in the film. For some sequences, he will play a father and for others, he will play that of a son. After seeing the two posters it is much clear that Vijay has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of both the characters and has totally nailed in terms of his looks.

Talking about the second poster, Vijay appears as Michael. It seems that with the director with the entire team of Bigil is much excited for the film and are leaving no chance of creating a buzz on social media.

Here are the two posters of the much-awaited film:

Moreover, the second poster also features Vijay in four different avatars and indeed Vijay is looking dapper in all the looks. Talking about the film, Bigil is a Tamil language sports drama film which is written by Atlee and will be bankrolled by Kalpathi S Aghoram under the banners of AGS Entertainment. The film also features Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Daniel Balaji and many more in supporting roles.

