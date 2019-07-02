Bigil: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil, which is directed by Atlee, has created a buzz much before its release. Recently, the reports revealed that Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan will also appear in the film in a special appearance. The film will hit the silver screens in October this year.

Bigil: South star Vijay is counted amongst the most talented stars of Kollywood industry who is best known for delivering back to back hit films in the last few years. Currently, the hardworking actor is preparing for his another blockbuster Bigil. The sports drama film is directed by Atlee and will is backrolled under the banner of AGS Entertainment. Apart from Vijay, the film also features Jacki Shroff, Vivek and Nayanthara in lead roles.

Recently, the reports revealed that Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance in the film. A source close to the makers revealed that the makers of the film requested Shah Rukh Khan to shake a leg with Vijay on a song composed by A R Rahman. Shah Rukh Khan agreed to the maker’s proposal and will soon make his debut in South cinema.

Talking about the film, Bigil is among the highly anticipated films of the year and the fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the silver screens. The makers have already sold the overseas rights of the film for Rs 30 crore. Moreover, the makers are also expected to earn a huge amount from Hindi dubbing and satellite rights worth Rs 28 crore.

Recently, on the lead actor’s birthday, the makers of the film revealed the first posters of the film which created a big buzz in the industry. The Tamil film is expected to hit the silver screens in October 2019.

