Bigil song Singappenney: The first song from the Sports drama starring Vijay and Nayanatahra in lead roles- Singappenney is out! The punchy female anthem is a must watch song fro lyrics to AR Rahman's soothing voice, the song Singappenney is the anthem of this year!

Bigil song Singappenney: The first song from the much-awaited movie of this year Bigil- Singappenney is out! The six-minute-long song is all about women power and is a punchy female anthem for the sports drama film! The movie marks as the third collaboration of Oscar-winning singer AR Rahman with Vijay after Sarkar and Mersal. Going by the name of the song Singappenney it means lioness in Tamil.

The song has been crooned by A.R Rahman, Shashaa Tirupati, penned by Vivek, music has been given by Ar Rahman, and stars Vijay, Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Vivek and Kathir in lead roles. Talking about the lyrical video it begins to AR Rahman sitting on the piano and giving the tunes to this groovy song.

The song being a lyrical version gives various glimpses from the movie, where Vijay can be seen standing with a basketball, training girls, and being his usual dapper self! From improvisation in the beats of the song such as using whistles to sharing photos of Vijay from the sets of the movie, the fans are eagerly waiting for the film Bigil to hit the silver screens.

Though the song had released a few hours back but has managed to garner more than 2 million views already! Check out the groovy hip song here:

After the massive success of Mersal, AR Rahman will be collaborating with director Atlee for the second time. The movie Bigil as per reports will feature Vijay in a never seen avatar. The first look posters that were released earlier this month somehow suggested that the actor may be playing a double role of a father and son.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App