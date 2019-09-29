Bigil teaser: Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil teaser will release on the first week of October, the makers released a poster for teaser update. This film is Thalapathy Vijay's 64 venture and fans are super excited to watch him in rowdy footballer look.

The latest picture was shared by the team of Bigil, in which Thallapathy Vijay was dressed up in a red coloured sports T-shirt with traditional check print lungi. Thalapathy was holding a knife that was all dipped in blood. The poster gave an intuition that the film is a mix of sports drama with exclusive action sequence.

However, it is Thalapathy’s 64th film and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this Tamil film. The team of Bigil revealed that the teaser will be released on the first week of October. In the poster, it seemed that the makers tried to hide the release date as Thalapathy Vijay hide some words from the text of the poster. There was written Verithanamana Teaser From, after which few words cannot be read and ended with the week.

Here Verithanamana means frenzy that means some crazy trailer is going to out soon. Although no official date has been announced till now the frequent updates are shared by the team Bigil so it could be estimated that fans do not need to wait for long. As makers used the term Verithanamana it increased the curiosity of the fans to watch the trailer.

If Possible , We will Release #BigilTeaser in the First week of October – Director @Atlee_dir at #Bigil Audio launch! 💥 — #BIGIL (@BigilOfficial) September 29, 2019

The film Bigil is a Tamil film which means whistle, the film featured Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The plot of the film might be revealed around a sportsman who got involved in some tragedy and that will lead to a commendable action sequence. The film fall under controversy when the news came that a stunt man died during the shooting of the film.

Recently audio launch event of the film was wrapped and the music is given by AR Rehman in the film. Jackie Shroff will also make his presence along with other phenomenal Tollywood actors. The film will slay the theaters on October 27, 2019. Thalapathy’s fans are excited to watch his rowdy sportsman look.

