Thalapathy Vijay's film Bigil has been slated to release on Diwali. The sports drama film will clash with Vijay Sethupathi’s Sanga Thamizhan. Makers of the film Bigil announced the release date today on social media, read on know more.

The much-anticipated film Bigil featuring Thalapathy Vijay is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali this year. Makers of the film recently made the announcement on social media. They also revealed that Bigil has got Telugu rights and will be screened in 400 screens in Andra Pradesh and Telangana.

The sports action film is directed by Atlee and produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram under the banner AGS Entertainment. Apart from Vijay, the films features Nayanthara, Vivek, Kathir, Jackie Shroff and others in key roles. In the film, Vijay will be seen playing double role and fans are highly excited to watch the film.

As per rumors, it was said that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the movie Bigil playing the character of the antagonist. Later, there were speculations that Shah Rukh will be seen dancing with Vijay in one of the songs. However, no official statement by the makers has been made yet.

Happy to announce that #Bigil Telugu rights have been bagged by @smkoneru and @EastCoastPrdns 😊 #Bigil will be screened across 400 screens in AP and Telangana this Diwali 🔥🙏🙏 — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) September 11, 2019

Talking about the film, Bigil is the third movie of Thalapathy Vijay with the filmmaker after Mersal and Theri. In the film, Nayanthara will play the character of the main female lead and Vijay will be seen as a football coach and a dreaded gangster. It is expected that Bigil will clash with Vijay Sethupathi’s Sanga Thamizhan which is also slated to release on the occasion of Diwali. However, filmmakers have not announced any particular date yet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App