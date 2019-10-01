Bigil trailer: Thalapathy Vijay is all set to amaze the fans with his rowdy sporty look this Diwali. The makers now announced that the trailer of the film will release this week and the teaser release is shelved.

Bigil trailer: The trailer of the film is expected to release today, Thalapathy Vijay is all set to amaze fans with his rowdy sporty look. Although the makers looked confused about the release of trailer and teaser. Are makers not about the release or they are just creating hype? Earlier the officials of Bigil tweeted that the teaser of the film will release this week but now they dropped the plan to release any of the teasers.

The makers directly leap towards the trailer and made another announcement a few hours ago that the trailer will release soon. The film will bang the theaters on this Diwali and fans are eagerly waiting for the glimpse of the film. But till now no teaser, trailer, song or anything has revealed. The fans seemed disappointed due to delay in the release of the trailer.

On 29 September it was revealed by the makers that the teaser of the film will be out on the first week of October and people started assuming they will get to watch the glimpse of Thalapathy 63 soon, fans should not lose the hopes and they must even increase their curiosity about the film because soon Thalapathy will bang with the trailer now.

Talking about the film Bigil, it is one of the dream projects of Thalapathy Vijay, where he was roped in the role of a footballer who turned into a rebel and fight for the right. Although no trailer has been unveiled so too much plot cannot be predicted but the looks of Thalapathy assures that the starrer is worth waiting.

Till now Thalapathy Vijay never disappointed the fans with his performance and makers again promised that everyone should keep their eyes on the screen presence of Thalapathy Vijay it will make you fall in love with him again. Well, let’s hold the breath for the most awaited trailer of this October.

