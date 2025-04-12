Home
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Live Tv
Bill Maher Opens Up About White House Dinner With Donald Trump: ‘He Was Gracious And Measured’

In a revealing monologue on Real Time with Bill Maher, the comedian shared surprising insights from his recent dinner with former President Donald Trump at the White House, describing Trump as gracious and self-aware.

In a candid monologue on the April 11 episode of his late-night talk show Real Time with Bill Maher, Bill Maher shared details of his recent dinner with President Donald Trump at the White House. Known for his outspoken criticism of Trump, Maher revealed that, despite their contentious relationship, the meeting was cordial and Trump’s demeanor was notably more self-aware than his public persona suggests.

‘Trump Was Gracious and Measured’

“No, I didn’t go MAGA, and to the president’s credit, there was no pressure to,” Maher began, clarifying that his views remained unchanged despite the private nature of their interaction. “Trump was gracious and measured, and why he isn’t that in other settings, I don’t know. And I can’t answer, and it’s not my place to answer. I’m just telling you what I saw, and I wasn’t high,” Maher added with a humorous touch, joking about a “missed opportunity.”

While Maher acknowledged that Trump exhibited more self-awareness in person than he typically does in public, he emphasized that this private exchange didn’t alter his broader opinion of the former president’s actions and policies. “It doesn’t matter who he is at a private dinner with a comedian; it matters who he is on the world stage,” Maher said. “Why can’t we get the guy I met to be the public guy?”

Maher Continues Criticism of Trump’s Presidency

Although Maher’s tone was more measured in his assessment of their dinner, he made it clear that he would continue to hold Trump’s administration accountable for its actions. “I don’t have a good feeling and will be critical about a lot of what he’s doing: the trade war and disappearing people, ruling by decree, threatening judges, gutting the government with glee,” Maher remarked.

He also took a moment to address Trump’s recent tariff policies, criticizing his flip-flopping stance during the monologue. Maher remains a vocal critic of Trump’s leadership and the broader implications of his political decisions.

Trump’s Long History of Insults Towards Maher

In a lighter moment, Maher reflected on the numerous insults that Trump has aimed at him over the years. Reading from a legal-sized sheet of paper, Maher listed off several of the derogatory terms Trump has used to describe him, including “stupid, dummy, low-life dummy, sleazebag, sick, sad, stone-cold crazy, really a dumb guy, fired like a dog, his show is dead.”

Trump has consistently targeted Maher on social media, even claiming that Real Time with Bill Maher was suffering in ratings. In a particularly dramatic instance in 2013, Trump filed a lawsuit against Maher after the comedian joked that Trump was “the spawn of his mother having sex with an orangutan.” The lawsuit was later dropped, but it was a notable moment in their ongoing public feud.

Maher Confronts Trump with the Insults

During the dinner, Maher took the opportunity to confront Trump directly about the many insults he has received. He presented Trump with a list of at least 60 derogatory names the president has called him over the years, which Trump signed “with good humor,” Maher revealed. This moment served as a reflection of their complex, albeit humorous, relationship.

In a Club Random podcast episode released shortly before his Real Time appearance, Maher admitted that while he disagrees with many of Trump’s comments and actions, he does have a certain level of respect for the former president’s political skills. Maher praised Trump for his political instincts, noting that he has a unique connection with younger voters — a connection, Maher believes, the Democratic Party is currently lacking.

“Trump is one of the most effective politicians,” Maher said, despite his personal criticisms of the president’s behavior and rhetoric.

Filed under

Real Time with Bill Maher

