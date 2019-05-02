Billboard Music Awards 2019: Shining and showing off her toned legs in a Zuhair Murad designed sequined silver gown with a plunging neckline Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks like a vision in white and we don't blame Nick Jonas to be love-struck at all! See photos

Billboard Music Awards 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who got married last year in December are giving us major couple goals be it attending functions or now starring in music videos together, the duo is winning hearts with their adorable looks. Recently the duo was spotted at the Billboard Music Awards 2019. For the event, the 36-year-old Priyanka Chopra wore a gorgeous plunging neckline white silver Zuhair Murad gown from their spring 19 collections. She has complemented her outfit with a layered diamond necklace and hoop earrings and minimal rings. She also completed her attire with curly hair, transparent block heels, purple silver eyeshadow, and glossy rose lipstick.

Whereas Nick Jonas, on the other hand, looked hot in a checkered blue suit. He had teamed up his attire with a black t-shirt and blue loafers. Well, the pictures from the event are going viral and even one such video of the duo kissing on the stage during Jonas Brothers performance has set the internet on fire!

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be making her Bollywood comeback with Dil Dhadkne Do actor Farhan Akhtar in SKy is Pink. The movie is a biographical drama based on the life of a motivational speaker Aisha Choudhary. The movie also stars Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in lead roles. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas is currently on tour with his brothers- Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas for their latest album.

Well without any further delay we will let the pictures do the talking, see photos:

For the fans who don’t know, The duo got married last year on December 1 and 2, 2019, in Jodhpur. The grand wedding saw some of the biggest names of the Bollywood as well as Hollywood industry such as Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Jonas Family, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, and many more stars.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App