Billian Billian: Guri's latest song Billian Billian is making all the right buzz for all the right reason. Since the song has released, Billian Billian is ruling on top of the chartbusters and has shined through as a blockbuster. Before this, the singer has delivered blockbuster songs like Millo Lo Na and Jaan.

Punjabi singer Guri is back with his another super-hit song titled Billian Billian and it is already ruling hearts as well as music charts. Released 3 days back on August 27, 2018, Guri’s Billian Billian is catched the nerve of every music lover and they just cannot get enough of it. As a result of which, the song is now trending at #2 on YouTube. Sung and penned by Guri, the blockbuster number stars Swalina and has bankrolled by KV Dhillion, Pratap Dhillon and Sahil Chhabra.

In the song, Guri has fallen head over heels for his ladylove but cannot muster the courage to express his love. As the song progresses, Guri showers her with praises and tries to put his feelings into words. However, in the end, he realises that it was all his dreams.

Check out Guri’s song Billian Billian here:

Before this, the singer topped the charts with his songs like Millo Lo Na, Jaan and Golden Rang. With this, he is posing a tough competition to his competitors like Guru Randhawa and Badshah, who are currently a rage in Bollywood. In recent times, Guru Randhawa has topped the charts with songs like Made In India and Ishare Tere while Badshah has just come out with his solo album and has released blockbuster songs like Buzz, Mercy and Heartless.

Speaking about Punjabi rappers, Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has previously delivered songs like Break Up Party, Blue Eyes, One Bottle Down, Desi Kalakar and Dheere Dheere, has taken a back seat in the popularity game. Even though the Punjabi singer was recently back in the limelight after a long hiatus with his songs like Dil Chori and Chhotey Chhotey Peg in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, he is clearly far behind the race.

Will Guri be able to retain his position among the top ranks? Only time will tell.

