Billionaire Romance: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy $500M Yacht Adventure Before Summer Nuptials

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were recently spotted soaking up the sun and each other’s affection in the South of France, as they geared up for their much-anticipated wedding this summer.

Their lavish getaway unfolded aboard Bezos’ $500 million sailing yacht, anchored off the glamorous coast of Cannes, setting the stage for their final weeks before tying the knot.

Romance and Relaxation on the High Seas

In photos obtained by a media report, the Amazon founder, 61, didn’t shy away from affection as he shared playful moments with his 55-year-old fiancée, former entertainment journalist Lauren Sánchez.

While relaxing on a lounge chair beside a friend, Sánchez caught Bezos’ attention, who was seen patting her affectionately and showering her with kisses.

Sánchez embraced the warm weather in a leopard-print thong string bikini paired with a straw bucket hat. Bezos sported a more laid-back look with a navy T-shirt and patterned swim trunks.

Their chemistry was hard to miss. Bezos was seen kneeling beside Sánchez, kissing and cuddling her, even rubbing her arms and nuzzling her neck as they basked in the sun.

At one point, Sánchez playfully raised her fist in the air and bent over to retrieve her hat, adding a lighthearted touch to their sun-drenched afternoon.

Later, the couple joined friends for an al fresco lunch on the deck of the yacht, enjoying the breeze and conversation.

Inside the World’s Largest Sailing Yacht

The ultra-luxurious vessel they cruised on is no ordinary yacht. Named Koru, the 417-foot beauty is the largest sailing yacht in the world, according to Architectural Digest.

Bezos commissioned Koru in 2018, and it was delivered to him in 2023. The ship features nine staterooms, teak decks, three Jacuzzis, a swimming pool, and even a pickleball court.

Adding to the extravagance, Koru travels with a support vessel named Abeona, valued at $75 million, which includes a helipad and a hangar.

From Yacht Parties to Wedding Countdown

Their yacht escape wasn’t the only highlight. The couple was also seen walking hand in hand through Cannes, taking in the local sights and enjoying a romantic dinner.

On Thursday, they attended the star-studded amfAR Gala Cannes 2025, where funds were raised for AIDS research. Sánchez was photographed kissing Bezos on the cheek at their table.

Just days earlier, Sánchez celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a series of bachelorette festivities. On May 16, she and her group were seen heading to lunch before partying on a yacht, and the following day, she hosted another event at Le Grand Cafe at the Grand Palais.

In March, Puck News revealed the couple had already mailed out wedding invitations. Their summer wedding is set for June in the romantic city of Venice, Italy.

According to city officials, Venice is “mutually working and supporting” the wedding’s organizers—ensuring Bezos and Sánchez will have a truly unforgettable start to their married life.

