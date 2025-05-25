Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Billionaire Romance: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy $500M Yacht Adventure Before Summer Nuptials, Pictures Inside

Billionaire Romance: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy $500M Yacht Adventure Before Summer Nuptials, Pictures Inside

In March, Puck News revealed the couple had already mailed out wedding invitations. Their summer wedding is set for June in the romantic city of Venice, Italy.

Billionaire Romance: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy $500M Yacht Adventure Before Summer Nuptials, Pictures Inside

Billionaire Romance: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy $500M Yacht Adventure Before Summer Nuptials


Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were recently spotted soaking up the sun and each other’s affection in the South of France, as they geared up for their much-anticipated wedding this summer.

Their lavish getaway unfolded aboard Bezos’ $500 million sailing yacht, anchored off the glamorous coast of Cannes, setting the stage for their final weeks before tying the knot.

Romance and Relaxation on the High Seas

In photos obtained by a media report, the Amazon founder, 61, didn’t shy away from affection as he shared playful moments with his 55-year-old fiancée, former entertainment journalist Lauren Sánchez.

While relaxing on a lounge chair beside a friend, Sánchez caught Bezos’ attention, who was seen patting her affectionately and showering her with kisses.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sánchez embraced the warm weather in a leopard-print thong string bikini paired with a straw bucket hat. Bezos sported a more laid-back look with a navy T-shirt and patterned swim trunks.

Their chemistry was hard to miss. Bezos was seen kneeling beside Sánchez, kissing and cuddling her, even rubbing her arms and nuzzling her neck as they basked in the sun.

At one point, Sánchez playfully raised her fist in the air and bent over to retrieve her hat, adding a lighthearted touch to their sun-drenched afternoon.

Later, the couple joined friends for an al fresco lunch on the deck of the yacht, enjoying the breeze and conversation.

Inside the World’s Largest Sailing Yacht

The ultra-luxurious vessel they cruised on is no ordinary yacht. Named Koru, the 417-foot beauty is the largest sailing yacht in the world, according to Architectural Digest.

Bezos commissioned Koru in 2018, and it was delivered to him in 2023. The ship features nine staterooms, teak decks, three Jacuzzis, a swimming pool, and even a pickleball court.

Adding to the extravagance, Koru travels with a support vessel named Abeona, valued at $75 million, which includes a helipad and a hangar.

From Yacht Parties to Wedding Countdown

Their yacht escape wasn’t the only highlight. The couple was also seen walking hand in hand through Cannes, taking in the local sights and enjoying a romantic dinner.

On Thursday, they attended the star-studded amfAR Gala Cannes 2025, where funds were raised for AIDS research. Sánchez was photographed kissing Bezos on the cheek at their table.

Just days earlier, Sánchez celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a series of bachelorette festivities. On May 16, she and her group were seen heading to lunch before partying on a yacht, and the following day, she hosted another event at Le Grand Cafe at the Grand Palais.

In March, Puck News revealed the couple had already mailed out wedding invitations. Their summer wedding is set for June in the romantic city of Venice, Italy.

According to city officials, Venice is “mutually working and supporting” the wedding’s organizers—ensuring Bezos and Sánchez will have a truly unforgettable start to their married life.

ALSO READ: Ravi Mohan’s Alleged GF Kenishaa Francis Slams Down On Trolls, Initiates Legal Action Over Rape Threats

 

Filed under

Jeff Bezos Lauren Sanchez

Naama Levy, a former host

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can...
Triptii Dimri and RGV

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone...
Malvika Raaj, husband Pra

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With...
A man accused of engaging

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Rajesh Kumar and Bilawal

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai
newsx

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Tribal Woman Raped, Tortured with Iron Rod in Khandwa; Dies Before Help...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can Only Pray And Cling To The Wall

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can...

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead In Spirit

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone...

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With Pranav Bagga

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With...

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead In Spirit

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With Pranav Bagga

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Ravi Mohan’s Alleged GF Kenishaa Francis Slams Down On Trolls, Initiates Legal Action Over Rape Threats

Ravi Mohan’s Alleged GF Kenishaa Francis Slams Down On Trolls, Initiates Legal Action Over Rape

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season