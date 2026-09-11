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Home > Entertainment News > Bipasha Basu Claims She Found ‘Tiny Worms’ In Protein Powder, Tags Tukaram Mundhe: ‘You Are Our Only Hope’

Bipasha Basu Claims She Found ‘Tiny Worms’ In Protein Powder, Tags Tukaram Mundhe: ‘You Are Our Only Hope’

Bipasha Basu has raised a food-safety concern after claiming that she found tiny worms inside a newly opened container of Isopure protein powder. The actress tagged Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and sought his intervention.

Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 07:59 IST

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu has raised questions over the quality of a protein supplement after claiming that she found what appeared to be tiny worms inside a newly opened container of Isopure. The actress shared a video of the alleged contamination on her Instagram Story and directly tagged Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

In her post, Bipasha appealed to the official to step in, writing, “@tukaram_ias You are our only hope. So we dont get spoilt or adulterated stuff in everything that we purchase.” The claim has not been independently verified so far.

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Bipasha Basu Claims She Found Worms In Newly Opened Protein Powder

In the video, Bipasha zoomed in on a tiny object on her finger and identified it as a worm. She said the newly opened Isopure container was “full of small worms” and stressed that they were extremely tiny.

The actor’s post has since drawn attention online, particularly because it comes at a time when food quality and hygiene have become a major talking point in Maharashtra.

Why Did Bipasha Basu Tag Tukaram Mundhe?

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has been leading an aggressive food-safety enforcement drive across the state, with inspections covering restaurants, food establishments, dairies and quick-commerce facilities. The campaign has resulted in licence suspensions and action over alleged hygiene, storage, adulteration and labelling violations. Reuters reported that Mundhe’s department had conducted more than 3,000 raids since May as part of the crackdown.

The Maharashtra FDA’s own website lists Mundhe as the state’s Food and Drug Administration Commissioner.

Tukaram Mundhe’s Food Safety Drive Gets Bollywood Support

Mundhe’s crackdown has also attracted unusual support from Bollywood. Preity Zinta recently appeared in Mumbai wearing a T-shirt reading “Team Tukaram Mundhe”, while several other celebrities have publicly discussed his food-safety campaign.

Bipasha’s latest post adds another celebrity voice to the conversation. However, whether the substance shown in her video was indeed worms and whether the product was contaminated remains to be established through an official inspection or laboratory examination.

Who is Tukaram Mundhe?

Tukaram Mundhe, a 2005-batch IAS officer, took charge as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner in May 2026. Since then, the department has stepped up inspections across restaurants, food businesses, manufacturers and food-storage facilities, putting renewed focus on food safety and consumer protection.

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Bipasha Basu Claims She Found ‘Tiny Worms’ In Protein Powder, Tags Tukaram Mundhe: ‘You Are Our Only Hope’
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Bipasha Basu Claims She Found ‘Tiny Worms’ In Protein Powder, Tags Tukaram Mundhe: ‘You Are Our Only Hope’

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Bipasha Basu Claims She Found ‘Tiny Worms’ In Protein Powder, Tags Tukaram Mundhe: ‘You Are Our Only Hope’

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Bipasha Basu Claims She Found ‘Tiny Worms’ In Protein Powder, Tags Tukaram Mundhe: ‘You Are Our Only Hope’
Bipasha Basu Claims She Found ‘Tiny Worms’ In Protein Powder, Tags Tukaram Mundhe: ‘You Are Our Only Hope’
Bipasha Basu Claims She Found ‘Tiny Worms’ In Protein Powder, Tags Tukaram Mundhe: ‘You Are Our Only Hope’
Bipasha Basu Claims She Found ‘Tiny Worms’ In Protein Powder, Tags Tukaram Mundhe: ‘You Are Our Only Hope’

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