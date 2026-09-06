Bipasha Basu Comeback: Actress Returns After 6 Years With Hansal Mehta’s Barabanki — What Is The Crime Thriller Based On?

Bipasha Basu is expected to make a return to acting after almost six years, and she is starring in an unusual Bollywood movie. The actress is believed to have worked with director Hansal Mehta in his next crime thriller series called Barabanki, and it is based on a true story about an operation against drug trade in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the reports, Bipasha has already started filming the show in Mumbai. Alongside Bipasha, actors Sunny Kaushal and Vishal Jethwa will be starring in the series. While nothing much has been revealed about the roles yet, Barabanki is a big comeback for the actress who made her last appearance in 2020 in the movie Dangerous. But what is Hansal Mehta’s next crime thriller series all about?

What Is Hansal Mehta’s Barabanki Based On?

Barabanki is based on the book, The Barabanki Narcos: Busting India’s Most Notorious Drug Cartel, authored by retired IPS officer Aloke Lal. This series is set in 1984 and is based on the real life of Aloke Lal, who was appointed as the police commissioner of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh.

Back then, there were legal production of opium as well as smuggling cartels that worked alongside. The book talks about the busting operation done by the author against a narcotics cartel along with the challenges and risks he had to face while working on this case. It is considered as one of the biggest opium busts ever in history and hence makes for an ideal crime drama series.

What Role Will Bipasha Basu Play In Barabanki?

Nothing has been officially disclosed by the makers about Bipasha Basu’s character in the film. But according to some reports, Bipasha Basu will have an important part that has some kind of link with the protagonist. Moreover, Bipasha Basu will appear with a look that would be different than anything seen before on the screen.

The actor apparently accepted the offer soon after listening to the story from Hansal Mehta, who is making the series for the first time. So far, the most mysterious thing about the series is Bipasha Basu’s character.

Who Else Stars In Barabanki?

Apart from Bipasha Basu, Barabanki also features Sunny Kaushal and Vishal Jethwa. Their roles have not yet been disclosed, but the series is expected to go beyond the central police officer and explore the wider network that helped bring down the cartel.

That reportedly includes trusted police personnel as well as informers, former addicts and small-time peddlers who assisted authorities during the operation. The project is also being co-produced by Prabhleen Kaur, who is known for Made in India: The Titan Story.

Why Is Bipasha Basu’s Comeback Significant?

Bipasha has been out of the acting circuit for a while now. While her last feature movie was Alone (2015), her last screen appearance was that in the web thriller, Dangerous (2020). After that, the actress has stayed away from movies and OTTs, making Barabanki the first big acting assignment for almost six years.

Throughout her career, the actress has acted in several movies like Raaz, Jism, Dhoom 2, Corporate, Race and Bachna Ae Haseeno. Hence, the actress’s comeback in a crime thriller is certainly not the same place as those glamorous and horror-based roles she was earlier associated with.

Hansal Mehta Returns To Another Real-Life Crime Story

Barabanki also fits comfortably into Hansal Mehta’s recent body of work. The filmmaker has repeatedly turned real incidents into acclaimed screen dramas, including Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story and Scoop.

With Barabanki, he is once again turning to a real-life account involving crime, power and law enforcement. The makers are yet to officially announce the release date or streaming platform, but with shooting reportedly underway, more details around Bipasha Basu’s role and the rest of the cast are expected to emerge in the coming months.

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