LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Bipasha Basu Comeback: Actress Returns After 6 Years With Hansal Mehta’s Barabanki — What Is The Crime Thriller Based On?

Bipasha Basu Comeback: Actress Returns After 6 Years With Hansal Mehta’s Barabanki — What Is The Crime Thriller Based On?

Bipasha Basu is reportedly making her acting comeback after nearly six years with Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller Barabanki. Here’s the real narcotics operation that inspired the series.

Bipasha Basu (Image: Instagram)
Bipasha Basu (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 14:49 IST

Bipasha Basu is expected to make a return to acting after almost six years, and she is starring in an unusual Bollywood movie. The actress is believed to have worked with director Hansal Mehta in his next crime thriller series called Barabanki, and it is based on a true story about an operation against drug trade in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the reports, Bipasha has already started filming the show in Mumbai. Alongside Bipasha, actors Sunny Kaushal and Vishal Jethwa will be starring in the series. While nothing much has been revealed about the roles yet, Barabanki is a big comeback for the actress who made her last appearance in 2020 in the movie Dangerous. But what is Hansal Mehta’s next crime thriller series all about?

You Might Be Interested In

What Is Hansal Mehta’s Barabanki Based On?

Barabanki is based on the book, The Barabanki Narcos: Busting India’s Most Notorious Drug Cartel, authored by retired IPS officer Aloke Lal. This series is set in 1984 and is based on the real life of Aloke Lal, who was appointed as the police commissioner of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh.

Back then, there were legal production of opium as well as smuggling cartels that worked alongside. The book talks about the busting operation done by the author against a narcotics cartel along with the challenges and risks he had to face while working on this case. It is considered as one of the biggest opium busts ever in history and hence makes for an ideal crime drama series.

What Role Will Bipasha Basu Play In Barabanki?

Nothing has been officially disclosed by the makers about Bipasha Basu’s character in the film. But according to some reports, Bipasha Basu will have an important part that has some kind of link with the protagonist. Moreover, Bipasha Basu will appear with a look that would be different than anything seen before on the screen.

The actor apparently accepted the offer soon after listening to the story from Hansal Mehta, who is making the series for the first time. So far, the most mysterious thing about the series is Bipasha Basu’s character.

Who Else Stars In Barabanki?

Apart from Bipasha Basu, Barabanki also features Sunny Kaushal and Vishal Jethwa. Their roles have not yet been disclosed, but the series is expected to go beyond the central police officer and explore the wider network that helped bring down the cartel.

That reportedly includes trusted police personnel as well as informers, former addicts and small-time peddlers who assisted authorities during the operation. The project is also being co-produced by Prabhleen Kaur, who is known for Made in India: The Titan Story.

Why Is Bipasha Basu’s Comeback Significant?

Bipasha has been out of the acting circuit for a while now. While her last feature movie was Alone (2015), her last screen appearance was that in the web thriller, Dangerous (2020). After that, the actress has stayed away from movies and OTTs, making Barabanki the first big acting assignment for almost six years.

Throughout her career, the actress has acted in several movies like Raaz, Jism, Dhoom 2, Corporate, Race and Bachna Ae Haseeno. Hence, the actress’s comeback in a crime thriller is certainly not the same place as those glamorous and horror-based roles she was earlier associated with.

Hansal Mehta Returns To Another Real-Life Crime Story

Barabanki also fits comfortably into Hansal Mehta’s recent body of work. The filmmaker has repeatedly turned real incidents into acclaimed screen dramas, including Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story and Scoop.

With Barabanki, he is once again turning to a real-life account involving crime, power and law enforcement. The makers are yet to officially announce the release date or streaming platform, but with shooting reportedly underway, more details around Bipasha Basu’s role and the rest of the cast are expected to emerge in the coming months.

ALSO READ: Who Is Geet Grewal? Parmish Verma Confirms Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage, Ex-Wife’s Political Connection Revealed

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bipasha Basu Comeback: Actress Returns After 6 Years With Hansal Mehta’s Barabanki — What Is The Crime Thriller Based On?
Tags: BarabankiBipasha Basu

RELATED News

Who Is Geet Grewal? Parmish Verma Confirms Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage, Ex-Wife’s Political Connection Revealed

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Did Kusha Kapila Take A Dig At Samay Raina Over Nishant Tanwar? Viral Post Has A Twist

Hanuman Ansh Tax-Free In Uttarakhand: Pushkar Singh Dhami Announces Big Boost For Neem Karoli Baba Film

Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Contestants List: Aryan, Puvi Arasu, Navin Kumar Rumoured To Join Vijay Sethupathi’s Show

Rakesh Roshan Birthday Special: He Was Once Called ‘Jinxed’, Then Built A Bollywood Legacy Around One Letter — Can You Guess Which?

LATEST NEWS

Bipasha Basu Comeback: Actress Returns After 6 Years With Hansal Mehta’s Barabanki — What Is The Crime Thriller Based On?

Subhashree Sahu Viral MMS Controversy: How She Landed A Web Series Role After The Scandal

Tilak Varma Takes Dig at 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Duleep Trophy Final, ‘Vice-Captain’ Remark Goes Viral | WATCH Video

Arshdeep Singh, Samreen Kaur Matching Tattoos: Here’s The Twist Behind Their Romantic Ink | SEE PICS

11 Die, Dozens Hospitalized After Consuming Spurious Liquor In MP’s Sagar; CM Mohan Yadav Orders Probe

ZIM vs AUS ODI Series 2026: Full Schedule, Match Dates, Venues, Time, Live Streaming and More | All You Need to Know

Rumesh Pathirage: Who is Neeraj Chopra’s New Javelin Rival? Meet Sri Lanka’s World No. 1 And Diamond League Champion

Gujarat Murder Accused Tied With Ropes, Beaten With Batons By Police In Full Public View-Watch

Rakesh Roshan Birthday Special: He Was Once Called ‘Jinxed’, Then Built A Bollywood Legacy Around One Letter — Can You Guess Which?

85-Year-Old Padma Shri Awardee TK Lahiri Allegedly Slapped and Abused by BHU Associate Professor: What Triggered the Altercation?

Bipasha Basu Comeback: Actress Returns After 6 Years With Hansal Mehta’s Barabanki — What Is The Crime Thriller Based On?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bipasha Basu Comeback: Actress Returns After 6 Years With Hansal Mehta’s Barabanki — What Is The Crime Thriller Based On?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bipasha Basu Comeback: Actress Returns After 6 Years With Hansal Mehta’s Barabanki — What Is The Crime Thriller Based On?
Bipasha Basu Comeback: Actress Returns After 6 Years With Hansal Mehta’s Barabanki — What Is The Crime Thriller Based On?
Bipasha Basu Comeback: Actress Returns After 6 Years With Hansal Mehta’s Barabanki — What Is The Crime Thriller Based On?
Bipasha Basu Comeback: Actress Returns After 6 Years With Hansal Mehta’s Barabanki — What Is The Crime Thriller Based On?

QUICK LINKS