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Home > Entertainment News > Bipasha Basu-Cristiano Ronaldo Kiss Controversy: The 2007 Incident That Once Took Over Bollywood

Bipasha Basu-Cristiano Ronaldo Kiss Controversy: The 2007 Incident That Once Took Over Bollywood

A single photograph of Bipasha Basu and Cristiano Ronaldo in Lisbon triggered one of Bollywood’s biggest international controversies in 2007. Here’s what happened and how Bipasha later explained it.

Bipasha BasuCristiano Ronaldo Kiss (Image: X)
Bipasha BasuCristiano Ronaldo Kiss (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 16:49 IST

In 2007, before Instagram reels and X could turn a celebrity moment into a worldwide trend within minutes, one photograph was enough to dominate Bollywood headlines. The photograph showed Bipasha Basu with Cristiano Ronaldo in Lisbon. The football superstar appeared to be kissing the actress, and within hours, the picture had travelled from British tabloids to Indian newspapers and entertainment circles.

The controversy became even bigger because Bipasha was then in a serious relationship with John Abraham. What followed was a mix of headlines, speculation and questions about what had actually happened that night.

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What happened between Bipasha Basu and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Bipasha and Ronaldo met in Lisbon in July 2007 while they were both attending the New Seven Wonders of the World event. Bipasha was one of the hosts of the ceremony, while Ronaldo was among the international personalities associated with the event. The actress was already a huge football fan and had previously spoken about wanting to meet the Manchester United star.

After the ceremony, Bipasha and Ronaldo attended a party together. The actress herself later described the evening as a memorable one. She said they danced, spoke about Bollywood and football and eventually became friends. But then one photograph changed the story completely.

Why did the Bipasha-Ronaldo photograph become such a huge controversy?

British tabloids published a photograph that appeared to show Ronaldo kissing Bipasha. The image was quickly picked up by Indian media, with reports speculating about a romantic connection between the two. The story became particularly explosive because Bipasha was dating John Abraham at the time.

One 2007 report even described John as embarrassed and upset after the photographs emerged. Suddenly, what had begun as an international entertainment event had turned into a Bollywood relationship controversy.

Did Bipasha Basu admit that she kissed Cristiano Ronaldo?

No. Bipasha disputed the way the photograph was being interpreted. Speaking to Hindustan Times at the time, she acknowledged that she was the woman in the photograph but said the image had been taken at an opportune moment and was being taken out of context.

The following day, Times of India reported that Bipasha denied having shared a lip-lock with Ronaldo. Her explanation was essentially that a single photograph did not tell the complete story of the evening.

What did Bipasha later say about Cristiano Ronaldo?

Years later, Bipasha revisited the controversy and offered more context about her meeting with Ronaldo. She said she had been a big Ronaldo fan and described meeting him as a dream come true. She also recalled that the two went clubbing after the event.

According to her explanation, Ronaldo was very tall and had to bend down whenever he spoke to her because of the noise around them. She maintained that the famous photograph had been misunderstood. At the time of the controversy, Bipasha also described Ronaldo as a friend and said they had bonded over the international event and their shared interest in football and Bollywood.

Why is the Bipasha Basu-Cristiano Ronaldo controversy still remembered?

The story has survived because it combined three things that Bollywood gossip has always thrived on: a major film star, a global sports icon and a photograph that appeared to tell a very different story from the people involved. More than the photograph itself, the controversy became a snapshot of the pre-social-media celebrity era when one tabloid picture could dominate conversations for days.

And in Bipasha’s case, the story never really had the definitive ending the headlines suggested. The photograph became famous as the “Bipasha-Ronaldo kiss”. Bipasha, however, always maintained that it had been taken out of context.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Salman Khan’s Smirk After Paparazzi Say ‘Love You Bhai’ Is Going Viral — Here’s Why

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Bipasha Basu-Cristiano Ronaldo Kiss Controversy: The 2007 Incident That Once Took Over Bollywood

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Bipasha Basu-Cristiano Ronaldo Kiss Controversy: The 2007 Incident That Once Took Over Bollywood
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