Bipasha Basu posted an adorable picture with her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Undoubtedly, the picture of the gorgeous brother-sister duo is warming all our hearts. She tagged her brother from another mother, the famous Indian fashion designer Rocky S and expressed how much she missed him on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

Celebrities, cricketers, Bollywood stars everyone in India loves to celebrate festivals with full enthusiasm. As Raksha Bandhan was celebrated yesterday, the Instagram profiles of these celebrities are flooded with pictures of their siblings. Going down the memory lane, many of the stars have shared throwback pictures or pictures from the day and some of them missing their siblings have put ‘miss you posts”. This festival of sweet and sour love has filled our memory box with lots of new memories to cherish.

Bipasha Basu, refreshing her memory with her brother Rocky, posted a picture expressing how much she misses him on the festival of Raksha Bandhan. She captioned the adorable picture referring to him as My Rock Forever❤️My Brother from another mother and also mentioned that she is missing him on Rakhi asking him to come back soon. She wished all her fans a happy Rakshabandhan and tagged her brother Rocky in the post!

This heart-warming picture of Bipasha Basu and Rocky S reminded each one of us of the time we pose with our siblings and the smile that cannot be stopped! Bipasha Basu is looking over the top with her beautiful curly hairstyle and her royal attire apparently designed by her brother rocky S.

Rocky is a famous Indian designer who owns his own brand named after him – Rocky S. He is one of the only designers in the Indian Fashion Industry with a fragrance Rocky S Noir Femme and Rocky s Noir Pour Hommes. Seems that Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has a very deep attachment to him and they share a very pure bond.

