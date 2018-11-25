Bipasha Basu photos: Bollywood's sexy diva Bipasha Basu's latest Instagram photo has created a buzz on the internet. Bipasha Basu shared a new picture and thanked her team saying, Love yourself, wearing a beautiful outfit by my favorites Gauri and Nainika. The picture has garnered thousands of like and netizens have been pouring love in the comments section.

Bollywood beauty Bipasha Basu shared an alluring picture on the photo-sharing site Instagram, in which, she was donning a beautiful black and brown color dress. The black color net top with floor touching brown skirt showcased Bipasha’s dressing sense, which is enough to make fans sweep off their feet. The bong beauty was carrying the dress with curly hairs, light make-up and lovely earrings. The dress was designed by fashion designer Gauri and Nainika.

Bipasha Basu thanked her designers, stylist and make-up artist and captioned the photo, “Loveyourself❤️ Wearing a beautiful outfit by my favorites Gauri and Nainika ❤️. Earrings @ Farah Khan Ali, Ring @ Mahesh_notandass, Styled by @ Divya K D’souza, Mua @saniya_shadadpuri, and Hair @ Zoeyquinny.hair.”

Bipasha Basu is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses who has featured in a number of Bollywood films and has delivered some blockbuster films such as Race, Ajnabee, Jism, Raaz, among many others. Her latest photo has set the internet on fire with her mesmerising looks. Bipasha Basu’s latest Instagram photo has been liked by thousands of her fans and the comments section is flooded with compliments.

