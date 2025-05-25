Home
  • Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her Career: My Manager Thought I Had Gone Crazy

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her Career: My Manager Thought I Had Gone Crazy

In a recent interview, the actress revealed that taking on the role of Sonia Khanna in Amit Saxena’s Jism was the biggest risk she ever took — and it paid off tremendously.

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her Career: My Manager Thought I Had Gone Crazy

Bipasha Basu


Bipasha Basu, known for her work in Hindi cinema, started her acting journey with the 2001 film Ajnabee. However, it was her bold role in the 2003 film Jism that became a defining moment in her career.

In a recent interview, the actress revealed that taking on the role of Sonia Khanna in Amit Saxena’s Jism was the biggest risk she ever took — and it paid off tremendously.

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why Jism Was a Risky Career Move

Speaking candidly, Bipasha shared that she was at the peak of her career when Jism was offered to her. “Everyone told me you cannot do an adult content film. You are like the typical Hindi heroine who is established in people’s hearts now,” she explained. Despite the warnings, Bipasha decided to follow her instincts. “I said I just like the story so much. I said I’ll go ahead and do it. Everybody stopped me from doing it. My manager thought I had gone crazy,” she added.

Despite the risks, Jism turned out to be a game-changer for Bipasha and for Bollywood’s portrayal of women. The film not only received widespread attention but also started trends. “Women suddenly were tonging their hair. They wore a bronze look,” Bipasha noted. She also emphasized how the film broke stereotypes: “There was no stereotypical (thing) that the woman can’t play the negative character. It all changed after that.” She described Jism as “path-breaking” and “one very important film” in her career.

Is Bipasha Basu Making a Comeback?

When asked about her plans for a comeback, Bipasha hinted that something exciting might be in the works. “When you get to see me, you will know. I will be out there giving all the interviews that you guys have been asking me for,” she said with a smile.

Admitting she misses being part of films, she shared her interest in web series and OTT content. “I do intend to be part of shows because they are very interesting now. Let’s see. (Keeping) fingers crossed. We will do something soon,” she concluded.

