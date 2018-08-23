Bollywood's sexy diva Bipasha Basu's latest Instagram photo has taken over the Internet. The actress, who is known for her fit body and sexy curves, shared a throwback photo on her Instagram account from her vacation in Maldives and sharing the photo on her Instagram account, she gave a very interesting caption saying that you should love yourself.

Lying on a swing enjoying the sun, Bipasha wrote that she wants to go back to the sunshine. Bipasha Basu is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses who has featured in a number of Bollywood films and has delivered some blockbuster films such as Race, Ajnabee, Jism, Raaz, among many others.

Bipasha Basu is married to Karan Singh Grover and the two are madly in love with each other. Bipasha loves to travel and keeps sharing some stunning and sexy photos and videos from her holidays and vacations on her Instagram account.

Her posts go viral in no time all thanks to her sultry photos and videos. Bipasha has starred in a number of films such as Dhoom 2, Raaz 3, No Entry, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Jodi Breakers, Dum Maro Dum, Corporate, among many others and has worked with all the big stars of Bollywood.

Bipasha is not only a fitness freak and her workout videos go viral in no time and are way too motivational. Besides having a sexy body and great acting skills, Bipasha Basu is also a phenomenal dancer. She has won millions of hearts with her talent over these years in Bollywood and now has become a social media sensation after she keeps posting such sexy and sultry photos on her Instagram account.

