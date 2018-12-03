Dinesh Lal Yadav took to his official Instagram handle to share pictures from the BIPL season 3. The stars have been divided into two separate teams Bhojpuri tigers whose captain is Bhojpuri power star Manoj Tiwari vs Bhojpuri Yoddha whose captain is none other than Ravi Kishan. In the pictures shared by Nirahua, he is posing with Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty, Sonu Sood and his rumoured girlfriend Amrapali Dubey among others.

BIPL season 3: Bhojpuri stars Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Poonam Dubey, among others to compete in a cricket match

One of the most adored jodis of the Bhojpuri industry Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey were recently spotted at the Bhojpuri IPL league. The duo is currently riding high on the success of their movie Nirahua Hindustani 3 which is still going strong at the box office. The movie starred Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma in lead roles. The chhath puja release is one of the highest grossing movies of the year.

In the picture Amrapali Dubey is dressed in an all-black attire, she has complemented her casual attire with kohled eyes and pink lipstick. Whereas, Dinesh Lal Yadav is dressed in all blue, showing off his jersey. Take a look at the pictures from the BIPL season 3 here:

