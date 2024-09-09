Akshay Kumar will soon be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva in 'Kannappa'. On the occasion of his 57th birthday on Monday (September 9), the team of 'Kannappa' sent best wishes to him and also shared a captivating poster of his character.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will soon be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva in the Telugu film ‘Kannappa’, which features Vishnu Manchu in the lead role. On the occasion of his 57th birthday on Monday (September 9), the team of ‘Kannappa’ sent best wishes to him and also shared a captivating poster of his character. Although Akshay’s face is not revealed, his muscular arms donned with the sacred Rudraksha mala doubled up fans’ excitement.

“A Heartfelt Birthday wish to @akshaykumar! Your portrayal of Lord Shiva in this film is a testament to your unwavering dedication. Team #Kannappa celebrates you today and always,” the post read on the official X account of the Kannappa movie.

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Manchu’s banners AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

A Heartfelt Birthday wish to @akshaykumar! 🎉🙏 Your portrayal of Lord Shiva in this film is a testament to your unwavering dedication. Team #Kannappa🏹 celebrates you today and always.🌟 #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar #HarHarMahadevॐ #TeamKannappa@themohanbabu @ivishnumanchu… pic.twitter.com/d6jqUpI8Z1 — Kannappa The Movie (@kannappamovie) September 9, 2024

The film also stars Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

‘Kannappa’ is a mythological drama. The release date has not been disclosed yet.

Earlier on Monday (September 9), Akshay also announced his new film ‘Bhooth Bangla’ with ace director Priyadarshan.

The film marks the on-screen union of Akshay and Priyadarshan after 14 years. The two have earlier worked on projects such as ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Garam Masala’, ‘Bhagam Bhag’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

Akshay also unveiled the film’s motion poster in which he is seen drinking milk while a black cat sits on his shoulder. This particular announcement left cinephiles excited.

Reacting to the update, a fan in the comment section, wrote, “The magical duo is backcollaborating after 14 years for the 7th time Ak X Priyadarshan.””Legendary Reunion,” another Instagram user wrote.

The film is expected to be released in 2025, with shooting set to begin soon. Ektaa R Kapoor is producing ‘Bhooth Bangla’ under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali have also come on the board as producers.

Meanwhile, Akshay is being lauded for his special cameo in ‘Stree 2’, which hit the theatres on August 15. He was also recently seen in ‘Khel Khel Mein’. Mudassar Aziz directed it.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein offers a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary.

The film also stars Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan.

In the coming months, Akshay will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama ‘Singham Again’, which also features Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. The film will hit the theatres this Diwali.

(With inputs from ANI)