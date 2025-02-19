A viral clip surfaced online, capturing the moment a drone intruded upon the privacy of Drake’s luxurious Australian penthouse. Although the footage is brief, it showcases the rapper’s startled reaction as he notices the drone and attempts to knock it down with one of his slides.

Drake has a natural knack for comedy—both intentional and unintentional. This trait endears him to fans while fueling criticism from his detractors.

Lately, the rapper has been enjoying success following the release of his collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR and his concerts in Australia. However, an unexpected incident on Tuesday took social media by storm.

Drake Spots Drone Outside His Penthouse

The scene unfolded like a well-timed comedy sketch. Drake stepped out onto his penthouse balcony, flinched upon spotting the drone, and quickly did a double take.

Reacting swiftly, he rushed back inside, grabbed an orange slide, and hurled it toward the hovering device. Unfortunately, his throw wasn’t exactly precise. The drone dodged the attack and zoomed out, offering a sweeping view of the Australian city skyline. The bizarre nature of the clip even led some to speculate whether it was staged.

Fans Debate Whether the Drone Incident Was Staged

Drake is no stranger to unconventional promotional tactics. In the past, he orchestrated a mock interview with Howard Stern and faked a Saturday Night Live appearance to promote Her Loss in 2022. He even roped in actor Michael B. Jordan for a faux SNL introduction.

Given his history of creative rollouts, some fans are wondering if this drone interaction is somehow linked to his latest album, $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U. However, with mixed reactions surrounding the project, the connection remains uncertain.

Critics have labeled the album as lackluster, and even some fans have expressed disappointment, calling it underwhelming.

Whether the drone incident was a genuine invasion of privacy or part of an elaborate promotional stunt, one thing is certain—Drake continues to keep fans entertained, both on and off the stage.