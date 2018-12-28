BJP faces criticism over social media for sharing the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister: The BJP received condemnation on Thursday, December 28, on social media for sharing the trailer of Anupam Kher's upcoming film based on former prime minister Manmohan Singh's media adviser Sanjaya Baru, The Accidental Prime Minister, on its official Twitter handle.

BJP faces criticism over social media for sharing the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister: The trailer of Anupam Kher’s upcoming film based on former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s media adviser Sanjaya Baru, The Accidental Prime Minister, became a centre of major controversy on Thursday, December 28, after it was shared by the ruling BJP party’s official Twitter handle, @BJP4India. The tweet gained a lot of attention on social media as many Twitter users were bewildered by the fact that how a ruling party can endorse a film based on the Opposition.

The film is a political drama directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and has been written by Mayank Tewari. It features Anupam Kher as former prime minister Manmohan Singh, also a high-prolific economist who served as the Prime minister of India from 2004 to 20014 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Meanwhile, Mr Singh has refused to be part of the row over the film, which has lately triggered a controversy over alleged distortion of facts.

Riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years. Was Dr Singh just a regent who was holding on to the PM’s chair till the time heir was ready? Watch the official trailer of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, based on an insider’s account, releasing on 11 Jan! pic.twitter.com/ToliKa8xaH — BJP (@BJP4India) December 27, 2018

On the other hand, BJP’s tweet garnered a lot of flak over social media for the endorsement of the film. One of the Twitter users said, a political entity endorsing a Bollywood is clearly not a prototype of “Acche Din”.

Never knew a political party can campaign for a commercial film … Desperate! https://t.co/JWQhlvetsl — Rathish M Saravanan (@dearrathish) December 28, 2018

How pitiable is BJP? Since Modi did zilch in past 4.5 years, to compensate for his lack you sponsored a film about a much more dignfied PM India had in Manmohan Singh. You can't match his intellect, at least try matching his sense of propriety morons. Shameless saffron Toadies. — Priyanka (@autumnrainwish) December 27, 2018

@AnupamPKher deserves the Bharat Ratna. (Or at least a Rajya Sabha ticket). — meetu jain (@meetujain) December 27, 2018

Bjp promoting this.. wow.. @AnupamPKher it shows clear political intention and you liked this tweet also.. sirji I am a big fan of yours but this is not acceptable and also trailer shows it clearly undermines Dr Singh. https://t.co/0I25gqN3By — Just kunal (@motakunal) December 28, 2018

Meanwhile, on the same day Maharashtra Youth Congress raised objections on the Anupam Kher starrer and claimed that if the movie is released worldwide without prior screening for their officials, the members will resort to ‘other options’ to halt the screening of the film.

