BJP faces criticism over social media for sharing the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister: The trailer of Anupam Kher’s upcoming film based on former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s media adviser Sanjaya Baru, The Accidental Prime Minister, became a centre of major controversy on Thursday, December 28, after it was shared by the ruling BJP party’s official Twitter handle, @BJP4India. The tweet gained a lot of attention on social media as many Twitter users were bewildered by the fact that how a ruling party can endorse a film based on the Opposition.
The film is a political drama directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and has been written by Mayank Tewari. It features Anupam Kher as former prime minister Manmohan Singh, also a high-prolific economist who served as the Prime minister of India from 2004 to 20014 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Meanwhile, Mr Singh has refused to be part of the row over the film, which has lately triggered a controversy over alleged distortion of facts.
On the other hand, BJP’s tweet garnered a lot of flak over social media for the endorsement of the film. One of the Twitter users said, a political entity endorsing a Bollywood is clearly not a prototype of “Acche Din”.
Meanwhile, on the same day Maharashtra Youth Congress raised objections on the Anupam Kher starrer and claimed that if the movie is released worldwide without prior screening for their officials, the members will resort to ‘other options’ to halt the screening of the film.
