Black Clover Season 2 Release Schedule: When Is Episode 2 Coming Out? Where To Watch New Episodes

Black Clover Season 2 Release Schedule: Black Clover finally returns after staying off-air for more than five years with its newest season. The series premiered on October 3, 2026, where it began the next chapter in the story by diving into the Spade Kingdom Raid where Asta, Yuno, and the rest of the Magic Knights are gearing up against the Dark Triad.

For those who are already eager for more, the only question to be asked would be this: When is Black Clover Season 2 Episode 2 releasing? Here is the release date and India time.

When Is Black Clover Season 2 Episode 2 Coming Out?

Black Clover Season 2 Episode 2 will be released on Saturday, October 10, 2026. The anime series has been scheduled to come out on a weekly Saturday basis.

The first episode is titled “The Battle Begins” and aired on October 3, which marks the beginning of the Spade Kingdom Arc. According to the current scheduling, Episode 2 will air on October 10, and after that, there will be one episode per week.

Black Clover Season 2 Full Release Schedule

Here is the currently reported schedule:

Episode Release Date Episode 1 October 3, 2026 Episode 2 October 10, 2026 Episode 3 October 17, 2026 Episode 4 October 24, 2026 Episode 5 October 31, 2026 Episode 6 November 7, 2026 Episode 7 November 14, 2026 Episode 8 November 21, 2026 Episode 9 November 28, 2026 Episode 10 December 5, 2026 Episode 11 December 12, 2026 Episode 12 December 19, 2026

The schedule beyond the currently released episodes remains subject to change, so fans should check the streaming platform for any last-minute delays or breaks.

What Time Does Black Clover Season 2 Episode 2 Release In India?

Upcoming episode will be aired in Japan on Saturdays at 11 PM JST. As far as viewers from India are concerned, according to the recent information regarding release times, the episode will be available at around 7:30 PM IST on Saturday. It means that Black Clover Season 2 Episode 2 will be released in India on Saturday, October 10, 2015, at about 7:30 PM IST.

The exact streaming time can vary depending on the platform, so viewers should check the episode page on their streaming service.

Where can you watch Black Clover Season 2 Episode 2?

For viewers outside Japan, Crunchyroll is the primary streaming destination for the new season. Crunchyroll has confirmed Black Clover Season 2 as part of its Fall 2026 anime lineup and is streaming the returning series internationally, including the Indian subcontinent.

So Indian viewers looking for the latest episodes should check Crunchyroll for the new weekly release.

Where Is Black Clover Season 2 Streaming In Japan?

In Japan, the new season began broadcasting on TV Tokyo and its affiliated networks at 11 PM on October 3. The official Black Clover website also lists several Japanese streaming services, including Anime Times, Lemino, U-NEXT and Anime Hodai for early streaming, followed by a wider rollout across services including ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and others. These Japanese streaming schedules are separate from the international release arrangements.

What Is Black Clover Season 2 About?

The new season picks up with the Magic Knights preparing to rescue Yami Sukehiro and William Vangeance, who have been captured by the Dark Triad. At the same time, Asta and Liebe are training to master their Devil Union, while Yuno is preparing for another confrontation with Zenon.

The Spade Kingdom is also moving ahead with its own plan. Morris is working on opening the gates of the underworld, setting the stage for the massive conflict between the Clover Kingdom’s Magic Knights and the Dark Triad.

What happened in Black Clover Season 2 Episode 1?

Episode 1, “The Battle Begins,” primarily sets up the coming war. Asta and Liebe work on mastering Devil Union, while Yuno trains to defeat Zenon and rescue William. Meanwhile, the Magic Knights prepare their attack on the Spade Kingdom as Morris continues working on the plan to open the gates to the underworld.

The episode ultimately establishes that the long-awaited Spade Kingdom Raid is finally underway.

Is Black Clover Season 2 Releasing Weekly?

Yes. The currently published schedule has a new episode arriving every Saturday, beginning with Episode 1 on October 3 and Episode 2 on October 10. Unless a delay or broadcast break is announced, fans can expect the story to continue on a weekly basis.

What Happens In Black Clover Season 2 Episode 2?

Episode 2 will continue the Spade Kingdom Raid storyline after the opening chapter of the new season. The biggest questions heading into the episode involve Asta’s Devil Union training, Yuno’s confrontation with Zenon and the Magic Knights’ assault on the Spade Kingdom.

With the Dark Triad’s plan already underway, the stakes are expected to rise quickly as the rescue mission moves deeper into enemy territory.

Black Clover Season 2 Episode 2 is scheduled for Saturday, October 10, 2026.

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