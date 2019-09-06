Vogue India September edition: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is riding high in her career as it is on a jet speed, from Bollywood to Hollywood the diva has acquired millions of fans with her commendable work. Priyanka’s successful American thriller series Quantico made her carve her own space in Hollywood with that she debuted in the industry with the film Baywatch.
Today India’s biggest and renowned lifestyle magazine Vogue India shared its September edition with a big poster of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, instantly the photo stormed the internet and fetched more than 40,000 likes and thousands of lovable comments. In the photo the beautiful lass can be seen showcasing autumn fashion dress code.
The diva looks alluring in the photo as she was styled by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Sabya with her unique and fabulous fashion sense made dressed Priyanka in all bright colour dresses and paired up with chunky gold jewellery. No doubt the diva nails in every look from formal dark green coat pant to high slit gold dress the diva did justice to every attire.
Walk of fame: Meet Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra), our September issue cover star. Photographed by Marcin Kempski (@marcinkempski). Styled by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) and Mimi Cuttrell (@mimi) Hair: Peter Grey (@petergrayhair). Makeup: Morgane Martini (@morgane_martini). Manicure: Pattie Yankee (@pattieyanke)
Breezing through: Meet Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra), our September issue cover star.
"If you say no, I'll find someone who will say yes. I'm just that person. If I believe in it, I give my damn best and make it happen." Read Priyanka Chopra's (@priyankachopra) interview from our September issue in the link in bio.
Looking fierce, fall. Meet Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra), our September issue cover star.
On the professional front, Priyanka for 2020 has lot many films on her career plate out of which she shared 2 new Hollywood projects on social media and for her Bollywood fans the diva can be seen in films like The Sky Is Pink, Kalpana Chawla Biopic and Gustakhiyan. The diva 15 years back debuted in Bollywood with the film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and no one could ever imagine that the lass will one day mark her name in Hollywood industry, with that she proves before winning the world win your own self and trust your own dreams.
Hello, September! Kickstarting the new season with our lovely cover star and global icon, Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra).