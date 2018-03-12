Two Disney pictures with black directors dominated at the box office this week, as newcomer A Wrinkle in Time finished second behind the juggernaut that is Black Panther. On Saturday the film surpassed the $1-billion mark globally, the 16th Disney release to reach that milestone and the fifth Marvel Cinematic Universe picture to do so. The other Marvel films to gross more than a billion dollars at the box office are The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3 and Captain America: Civil War. Debuting in second place, Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time came in soft with $33.3 million, slightly lower than the $35 million some analysts had expected heading into the weekend.

ALSO READ: Black Panther box office collection week 3: Marvel mega-hit crosses $900 million, nears $1 billion mark

Overseas, Black Panther will top the $500 million mark over the weekend after opening in China, its final foreign market, where the pic is off to an impressive start with a debut north of $60 million. Black Panther, which cost $200 million to make before marketing, was a bold move on the part of Disney and Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige. The film unprecedented in being a big-budget studio tentpole featuring a virtually all-black cast stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther alongside Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar achieves a rare feat; enters the league of top 5 Indian grossing films worldwide

ALSO READ: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety emerges as the 2nd highest grosser of 2018; outscores Akshay Kumar’s PadMan at Box office