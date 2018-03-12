Ryan Coogler’s superhero movie has crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, becoming the 33rd film to join the billion-dollar club and the 16th Disney title to do so. The movie achieved the milestone on Saturday, its 26th day of release which no less than a feat. Black Panther is the seventh superhero film to bound past $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales, including the fifth title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In North America, its standing is even more impressive. By the end of the weekend, Black Panther will rank as the No. 2 superhero film of all time behind Marvel’s The Avengers after passing 2008’s The Dark Knight ($535 million).
Two Disney pictures with black directors dominated at the box office this week, as newcomer A Wrinkle in Time finished second behind the juggernaut that is Black Panther. On Saturday the film surpassed the $1-billion mark globally, the 16th Disney release to reach that milestone and the fifth Marvel Cinematic Universe picture to do so. The other Marvel films to gross more than a billion dollars at the box office are The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man 3 and Captain America: Civil War. Debuting in second place, Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time came in soft with $33.3 million, slightly lower than the $35 million some analysts had expected heading into the weekend.
Overseas, Black Panther will top the $500 million mark over the weekend after opening in China, its final foreign market, where the pic is off to an impressive start with a debut north of $60 million. Black Panther, which cost $200 million to make before marketing, was a bold move on the part of Disney and Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige. The film unprecedented in being a big-budget studio tentpole featuring a virtually all-black cast stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther alongside Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis.
