Black Panther which is the first all-black movie to come out of the Marvel franchise. Black Panther is a compelling visceral film with sound, images and characters combined into a decidedly brilliant visual experience that evokes the feel of a graphic novel. The movie came out today and is set to give every other film a run for their money. Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary also releases today and is facing a tough competition.

Black Panther is one of the most anticipated movies of all times not just this year and it has finally hit the theatres today. While many reviews both good and bad are already out, the audiences that are going in to see the movie are pouring in like a flood. The character of Black Panther was first introduced in Captain America: Civil War who sets out to avenge his father’s death who was killed in a bomb explosion in the movie. T’challa played by Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther’s alter ego is returning to his homeland of Wakanda which is a highly advanced land in Africa with vibranium in its soil.

Black Panther shows T’challa’s tryst to become the rightful king while battling Killmonger played by Michael B. Jordan who is out to seek revenge on Wakanda for how he was treated and become the king. The movie is extremely well shot and has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and all the early reviews by critics have been good. The box office is going to shake once the collections start coming in, all the shows on the first day are booked out and so were the screenings held yesterday on January 15, 2018, around the county.

The movie is set to make more than $200 million on the opening weekend which is four days long in US and will reach almost the same in the Asian market as well according to reports. The screens are also showing Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary and Akshay Kumar’s PadMan which will also pull in movie buffs so it is going to be a tough collection weekend but according to most reports Black Panther will come out on top.